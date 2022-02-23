North Platte Catholic Schools' Irish Fest set for Sunday

North Platte Catholic Schools’ annual Irish Fest will be Sunday.

Irish Fest, originally called “Mardi Gras,” was first celebrated by the North Platte Catholic Schools on Feb. 11, 1975.

In the early years it was held on “Fat Tuesday” before the Lenten season. Later it was changed to Sunday and has been a tradition since.

For the past 47 years, Irish Fest has involved hundreds of volunteers and proceeds have provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to the operating budget of the North Platte Catholic School system.

This year, the event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Patrick High School, 500 S. Silber Ave.

“The entire community is invited to get into the Irish spirit with a day full of family fun,” said Wendy Dodson, the schools’ endowment director.

The event features a roast beef dinner, mini carnival games and prizes, Fun Jumpz, a silent auction, bake sale and raffle. The event is open to the public and all proceeds support the North Platte Catholic Schools.

This year’s Irish Fest Raffle offers the following prizes: $1,000, $500 and $250 cash, a 55-inch Fire TV, $500 Kwik Stop gift card, $200 Sports Shoppe gift card, $100 Dave’s Place gift certificate, $100 Pal’s gift card.

Raffle tickets are $2 each and are on sale at any of the North Platte Catholic Schools offices. Tickets also can be purchased at the event.

The raffle drawing will be at 2:55 p.m., and you do not have to be present to win.

The Irish Fest silent auction will be held online. Anyone is welcome to bid by registering at: bidpal.net/irishfest22. Bidding will open at 8 a.m. Sunday and will close at 2:55 p.m.

Call Dodson at 308-534-5939 for more information.