North Platte Catholic Schools students raise four times their goal for Kenyan school

North Platte Catholic Schools students hoped to raise $3,000 to replace textbooks and school supplies for a school in Kenya — they brought in $12,000.
A fire last spring destroyed the school and adjacent orphanage in western Kenya and McDaid students Ben Hankla, Jack Condon, Oliwia Wiezorek, Gianna Pieper and Justin Davies initiated the fundraiser.
The original purpose was to replace supplies, but with the money coming in far above the goal, the funds generated another opportunity for service.
Dr. Kim Baxter, North Platte optometrist, returned from a recent Kenya eyecare mission and he will give an update on the trip at 7 p.m. March 6 at St. Patrick Catholic Church parish hall, 415 N. Chestnut St.
“The extra funds were directed primarily toward purchasing typhoid vaccine, medications and supplies utilized by Dr. Eric Schwartzkopf and a group of Kenyan doctors, nurses and other volunteers,” Baxter said in a press release.
Medical camps were conducted at the same school/orphanage and a few others in the area with the help of the funds. Schwartzkopf, who was previously an internal medicine physician in North Platte, now practices in Walla Walla, Washington.
He recently accompanied Baxter and the team on the Kenya eyecare mission.
“Due to the extra funds provided by the kids’ fundraiser,” Baxter said, “a whole other medical mission materialized under the direction of Dr. Schwartzkopf and the administrators of the Kakamega County Hospital.”
Baxter said there is a lot to tell, along with the history of several mission trips to that area of Africa. He will also report on a number of other congruent projects supported by Rotary Clubs from North Platte, Arnold and other area communities.
