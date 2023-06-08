Nearly 500 western Nebraska Catholics will gather in North Platte Saturday for a special day-long celebration not done in the region in nearly half a century.

The Diocese of Grand Island’s second Eucharistic Congress since its 1912 founding will start at 9 a.m. in the Sandhills Conference Center at Ramada by Wyndham, 2102 S. Jeffers St.

The event, a smaller version of national and international events held every few years, centers around the Catholic belief that Jesus becomes present, “body, blood, soul and divinity,” when a priest consecrates bread and wine during Mass for Holy Communion.

Eucharistic congresses, first held on the international level in Lille, France, in 1881, are infrequent but hardly new for Nebraska’s Catholics.

The state’s first and largest took place in 1930 in Omaha, which hosted the sixth in a series of nine National Eucharistic Congresses dating to 1895 in Washington, D.C. The next — the first since 1941 — will be in Indianapolis in July 2024.

Northeast Nebraska’s Archdiocese of Omaha most recently held a separate Eucharistic Congress in April 2003. The Diocese of Lincoln held its own diocesan congress in September 1995.

The Grand Island Diocese, which covers the Panhandle and central Nebraska north of the South Platte and Platte rivers, held its inaugural Eucharistic Congress in Kearney on June 20, 1976.

Diocesan officials said that earlier congress served as a lead-in to the International Eucharistic Congress held in Philadelphia in August 1976. That event was attended by then-Cardinal Karol Wojtyla of Krakow, Poland, who became Pope John Paul II in 1978.

Some 4,000 Grand Island Diocese Catholics attended the 1976 Kearney congress. Presiding was Archbishop Jean Jadot, then Pope Paul VI’s apostolic delegate to the United States.

St. Patrick and Holy Spirit parishes in North Platte are part of the diocese. The city’s third parish, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, is in the Lincoln Diocese south of the South Platte and Platte rivers.

Current Grand Island Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt said Saturday’s North Platte congress fits into a three-year National Eucharistic Revival. It started in June 2022 and leads up to and beyond next year’s Indianapolis national congress.

A preparatory booklet on the diocesan website (gidiocese.org/diocesan-phase) notes a 2019 Pew study that found only 30% of Catholics believe in Jesus’ “Real Presence” in the Eucharist (Greek for “thanksgiving”).

The North Platte congress’ theme, “Abide in Me,” comes from Jesus’ words in John 6:56: “He who eats my flesh and drinks my blood abides in me and I in him.”

“From his words, we believe that receiving the Eucharist unites us in a holy communion with our Lord,” Hanefeldt said.

Three of the four New Testament Gospels — Matthew, Mark and Luke — and St. Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians record that Jesus said “This is my body” and “This is my blood” at the first “Lord’s Supper,” the night before his death by crucifixion.

Catholic teaching holds that Jesus thus transformed the “substance” of bread and wine into his actual body and blood and empowered his apostles and their ordained priestly successors to do likewise.

Diocesan spokeswoman Angie Fisher said registration for Saturday’s North Platte congress — which included the cost of lunch — was capped at 460 people.

Though registration has closed, she said, others are welcome to attend the congress though they won’t have lunch provided.

Saturday’s schedule begins with check-in at 9 a.m. and Hanefeldt’s welcome and opening prayer at 9:45 a.m. Keynote addresses are planned at 10:30 and 1:45 p.m., with a “witness talk” at 2:40 p.m.

The Eucharistic Congress will end with a 4 p.m. closing Mass, which coincides with the start of the weekend’s annual Corpus Christi (Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ) celebration in U.S. Catholic churches.

Attendees will be able during lunch to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation (Confession) from a priest and spend time in “Eucharistic adoration” before a consecrated Communion host, also called the “Blessed Sacrament.”

The keynote speaker, the Rev. Timothy Anastos, is a chaplain at the St. John Paul II Newman Center at the University of Illinois-Chicago. He hosts the 60-second “Reel Homilies” features on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok and serves as a Eucharistic preacher for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

After the congress closes, Catholic parishes throughout the Grand Island Diocese will hold Eucharistic Revival activities leading up to next year’s national congress, Hanefeldt said.