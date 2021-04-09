North Platte child advocacy center sees more child abuse or neglect cases than before

The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center has had an influx of referred cases since the start of 2021 and is on pace for the agency’s busiest year ever.
March was the highest single month for the center, which opened in 2007, with 60 child abuse or neglect cases referred by law enforcement or Department of Health and Human Services officials.
Through Wednesday, there had been 135 cases since the start of 2021 — or 44.12% of the 306 total in each of the previous two years.
Last year, the center did not reach 135 cases until late July. 2016 was the year with the most cases referred to Bridge of Hope, with 365.
“Based on the numbers, anecdotally we think it is a result of the stress of the (COVID-19) pandemic and the mental health outcomes of it,” Andrea Hongsermeier, the center’s executive director, said Thursday morning. “Next week is completely filled already (with victim interviews) and that’s not typical. I think we are pacing to be pretty busy again (in April).
“I believe we will continue to be busy and see more kids, and I think we should because I know these (cases) are happening in our community. Sometimes people are happy when our numbers are low, but I’m not because I know (the victims) are not being reached.”
She said normally the center is referred 20 to 30 cases each month, but it has reached the 50s previously.
Mental health effects from the pandemic have been an issue in children’s cases referred to the center as well. Hongsermeier said there are multiple cases in which a child has attempted suicide, one as young as 8 years old.
“Never seeing that before (at the center), it’s probably the stress of the pandemic,” Hongsermeier said. “Just hearing the things that kids are saying about the pandemic — not feeling safe and their parents using (drugs) and maltreating them. We are seeing those cases for sure.”
Hongsermeier said in a typical year, sexual abuse represents 60% to 70% of the cases referred to the Bridge of Hope, which provides services for 15 counties. She added that drug endangerment incidents — in which an adult has been using, selling or manufacturing controlled substances in a residence — were about half of the cases in March.
“There might be multiple underlying issues within those cases,” Hongsermeier said. “(The victims) might be referred for drug issues but we will find out there is neglect and physical and sexual abuse all wrapped up into (the case).”
The numbers for the past month were more than double the cases in the previous March (27). This month has already surpassed the previous April, when just three cases were referred as the pandemic settled in.
Hongsermeier said referrals did not really pick up again until the beginning of the school year. She added the numbers really began to spike in December.
“I anticipated we would (be busier) because of the fact that once kids are back in school, they would have the ability to talk to teachers and counselors,” Hongsermeier said. “Teachers also get to know the kids, and once they do, they get to know the problematic behavior.
We have to remember that back in March and April (of 2020), nobody was seeing kids (due to the pandemic) — not neighbors, teachers or coaches.”
