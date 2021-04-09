North Platte child advocacy center sees more child abuse or neglect cases than before

Mental health effects from the pandemic have been an issue in children’s cases referred to the center as well. Hongsermeier said there are multiple cases in which a child has attempted suicide, one as young as 8 years old.

“Never seeing that before (at the center), it’s probably the stress of the pandemic,” Hongsermeier said. “Just hearing the things that kids are saying about the pandemic — not feeling safe and their parents using (drugs) and maltreating them. We are seeing those cases for sure.”

Hongsermeier said in a typical year, sexual abuse represents 60% to 70% of the cases referred to the Bridge of Hope, which provides services for 15 counties. She added that drug endangerment incidents — in which an adult has been using, selling or manufacturing controlled substances in a residence — were about half of the cases in March.

“There might be multiple underlying issues within those cases,” Hongsermeier said. “(The victims) might be referred for drug issues but we will find out there is neglect and physical and sexual abuse all wrapped up into (the case).”

The numbers for the past month were more than double the cases in the previous March (27). This month has already surpassed the previous April, when just three cases were referred as the pandemic settled in.