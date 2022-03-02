North Platte City Administrator Matthew Kibbon resigns, will leave in May

North Platte City Administrator Matthew Kibbon announced Wednesday afternoon that he would be leaving the position in May. Kibbon served the City of North Platte for 22 months.

The city intends to engage a search firm to assist in the advertising and recruitment of candidates for Kibbon’s replacement, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said in a press release.

“I want to thank the City of North Platte for the opportunity to serve as your city administrator,” Kibbon said. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve and deliver value to the residents of North Platte and I am grateful to have had the chance to work with such a great team of devoted and professional public servants. This has been a great community for us and I am excited about the future opportunities on the horizon for North Platte.”

During his tenure, the press release said, the city saw the resolution of Iron Eagle Golf Course, construction of William Street and multiple street rehabilitation projects, establishment of the first one-third of the city’s recommended cash reserve, debt refinancing that saved the city $300,000 and the completion of the first major loop of the city’s trail network. The city also saw the start of revitalization of the North Platte mall and early work on Sustainable Beef and a Lincoln County rail park.

“Matt has worked hard and served North Platte well during his time as city administrator,” Kelliher said. “We have appreciated Matt’s skills, talents and leadership and know that he has been an important part of the success that we have seen in the last two years.”

The release said Kibbon plans to continue his career in facilities management in his next role, but did not specify where that would be.