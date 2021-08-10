North Platte city budget draft includes cash reserve, 3.5% pay raise

Even with less overall spending, North Platte’s next city budget includes a first-ever cash reserve, a 3.5% pay raise and a variety of needed equipment replacements.
Sales-tax windfalls and restrained spending have given the city “the latitude to deal with capital expenditures,” City Administrator Matthew Kibbon told the City Council during a nonvoting budget “work session” Tuesday.
The six council members who were present had relatively few questions about the draft 2021-22 budget, which will receive its public hearing Sept. 7 and a final vote Sept. 9.
They mostly looked toward the future, with Councilman Ty Lucas saying the city needs to look at the future of its recreation facilities and be ready to offer more help in meeting the city’s housing challenges.
“We have a major housing issue looming” as major economic development projects are completed, Lucas said.
Discussions of remodeling or replacing the nearly 50-year-old North Platte Recreation Center took a back seat during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve continued behind the scenes, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said.
Colleague Pete Volz said the city’s wastewater treatment plant, last updated in 2007, likely will have to replace its equipment within 10 years regardless of whether Sustainable Beef LLC builds its proposed meatpacking plant on a retired sewer lagoon.
If the beef plant opens in late 2023 as expected, he added, its wastewater discharges “could make the years go by a little bit quicker.”
Public Service Director Layne Groseth said “a pretty good overhaul” of wastewater equipment likely is five to seven years away. City leaders are talking to other beef-plant communities in planning for the plant’s next life cycle, he said.
Volz praised city leaders’ fiscal management but also urged them to be ready as North Platte’s expected economic growth increases competition in the job market.
“We need to get the right employees at the right pay so we can retain these folks,” Volz said.
Council members Ed Rieker and Donna Tryon were absent for the two-hour work session, during which Kibbon, Finance Director Dawn Miller and department heads provided budget details for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
The remaining council members canceled additional budget work sessions Wednesday and Thursday, as they typically have in recent years.
While the city’s property tax request would remain steady at $7.17 million, proposed spending authority for all funds would fall by 7.2% over 2020-21 levels.
The $136.2 million budget would trim the city’s payroll by a net of six full-time positions, counting jobs erased from city books by the March 2 sale of Iron Eagle Golf Course.
That sale also ended the need to keep diverting some keno lottery profits to help offset Iron Eagle’s losses.
Keno transfers to the general fund would rise from $100,000 this year to
$191,759 in 2021-22, Miller said.
This year’s expiring $146.8 million budget sought to position the city to formally establish a general-fund cash reserve as its auditing firm long has recommended, Kibbon said.
That will happen in the new fiscal year, with the cash reserve initially set at $3.32 million. But Kibbon said doing so was made easier by surprisingly strong sales-tax income that “we didn’t see coming down the pike.”
North Platte’s 1.5% sales tax, the city’s top revenue source, produced a record $9.09 million from June 2020 to this May after briefly slumping at the start of the pandemic.
But the city won’t count on more in sales taxes for next year’s budget than the $8.1 million it assumed in the last pre-pandemic budget in 2019-20, Kibbon said.
Because the hot sales-tax streak has coincided with federal COVID-19 relief funds, “I want to make sure the sales tax revenue isn’t a one-time flash in the pan,” he said.
The proposed budget calls for a two-stage pay raise for city employees, with a 2% boost in October and a 1.5% boost in June 2022, Kibbon added.
Among other budget highlights:
» Miller said City Hall would add a senior accountant position in her office and a human resources benefits technician. Those jobs would give Miller and new Human Resources Director Jill McClure-Heeren more time to focus on their respective primary duties, she said.
» City Attorney Terry Waite partly attributed a proposed 41% boost in the city’s legal budget to “a lot of sensitive issues that have come up” and a corresponding explosion in paperwork.
His Waite & McWha law firm accepted a contract to perform the city’s legal business after full-time City Attorney Doug Stack retired at the start of 2020.
It submitted a $319,743 budget for next year, up from $226,750.
Waite said an executive session would be needed to more fully brief the council. That would have to be held during a regular council meeting, Kelliher said.
» New or replacement equipment would include hardware and software to anchor the citywide computer system; three police cars and a specially equipped K-9 vehicle; and five garbage trucks and 10 recycling dropoff containers for the Sanitation Department.
Information Systems Manager Les Green said the city’s operating system won’t be supported any longer after next year.
The police cars would replace older models and yield an all-Ford Explorer fleet, reducing maintenance costs, Police Chief Daniel Hudson said.
Scheduled replacements of garbage trucks had to be put off this fiscal year, Groseth said. The recycling dropoff containers would follow up last year’s decision to end residential pickup of recyclables.
» Hudson said the new police budget also would restore a second animal control officer that this year’s budget had eliminated. A police clerk’s position was reallocated to make that possible, he said.