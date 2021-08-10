North Platte city budget draft includes cash reserve, 3.5% pay raise

That sale also ended the need to keep diverting some keno lottery profits to help offset Iron Eagle’s losses.

Keno transfers to the general fund would rise from $100,000 this year to

$191,759 in 2021-22, Miller said.

This year’s expiring $146.8 million budget sought to position the city to formally establish a general-fund cash reserve as its auditing firm long has recommended, Kibbon said.

That will happen in the new fiscal year, with the cash reserve initially set at $3.32 million. But Kibbon said doing so was made easier by surprisingly strong sales-tax income that “we didn’t see coming down the pike.”

North Platte’s 1.5% sales tax, the city’s top revenue source, produced a record $9.09 million from June 2020 to this May after briefly slumping at the start of the pandemic.

But the city won’t count on more in sales taxes for next year’s budget than the $8.1 million it assumed in the last pre-pandemic budget in 2019-20, Kibbon said.

Because the hot sales-tax streak has coincided with federal COVID-19 relief funds, “I want to make sure the sales tax revenue isn’t a one-time flash in the pan,” he said.