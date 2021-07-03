North Platte City Coucil to consider zoning change for proposed housing development along Bicentennial

North Platte City Council members Tuesday will consider initial steps toward a new housing development on the city’s east edge.
The council will take up requests by DDM Land Management LLC to alter the city’s land-use map and rezone the northern two-thirds of its 43.13-acre tract north and east of the intersection of South Bicentennial and Philip avenues.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
First-round debate on the needed rezoning ordinance will follow a public hearing on DDM owner Daniel McKeon’s proposal.
The Planning Commission unanimously recommended the land-use and rezoning changes June 22. A formal subdivision plat would be submitted for approval later.
McKeon, a former North Platte resident now living near Amherst, has said he wants to build 100 or more single-family homes and duplexes.
He told the Planning Commission he has attracted several other investors in light of Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed meatpacking plant farther southeast along Newberry Access. Council members have yet to formally take up that project.
DDM’s housing development would take shape over three stages, with the first to be completed before later stages would start, he said.
Council members will be asked to approve R-3 residential zoning for that part of McKeon’s property directly east of Bicentennial between Burlington Boulevard and East E Street.
That zoning would rule out mobile homes within the housing development, Planning Administrator Judy Clark has said. Tax increment financing also is not involved.
DDM’s 10.58 acres fronting East Philip would retain its current I-1 light industrial zoning under McKeon’s proposal.
Council members must approve the rezoning ordinance three times, unless they decide to waive one or two of those votes. Amending the land-use plan requires just one “yes” vote.
In other business, the council will:
» Hold second-round debate on an ordinance vacating an unused part of North Eastman Avenue between 820 and 902 E. 15th St. Council members granted first-round approval June 15.
» Take up a request by Platte River Cruise Night to set off fireworks July 10 from the Anytime Fitness parking lot at East Fifth and Chestnut streets.
» Consider a special designated liquor license for Good Life on the Bricks to hold an Aug. 8 barbecue fundraising competition for the Lincoln Connection. Council members also will decide whether to allow alcohol consumption that night on North Dewey Street in the Canteen District.
» Decide whether to renew its annual interlocal fuel-purchase agreement with Lincoln County. The city buys fuel for both local governments, selling Lincoln County its share at the city’s cost plus an extra 1 cent per gallon.
» Consider an agreement with Dude Solutions of Cary, North Carolina, to supply software to help the Public Service Department manage its assets and equipment.
» Consider Bill Summers Ford’s $48,500 bid for a 2021 four-wheel-drive “crew cab” pickup truck for the Electric Department and Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s reappointment of Carilee Lind to the North Platte Housing Authority for a full five-year term.
Both items are part of the evening’s six-item “consent agenda,” which will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.
The council March 16 had awarded a net $36,478 bid to Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge & RAM for the new Electric Department pickup, which would replace a 2013 Dodge pickup.
Janssen was unable to deliver its pickup after three months, leading the city to turn back to the Ford dealer, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said in a council memorandum.
Summers’ $48,500 bid includes a $10,000 trade-in on the old pickup, he said. The Municipal Light & Water budget includes $80,000 for the replacement.