North Platte City Council agenda has annexation, odor control to start off 2022

North Platte City Council members will decide Tuesday whether to start down the road toward bringing Lee Bird Field inside city limits.
The council’s first 2022 agenda also includes first steps toward tracing the sources and extent of odors in the city before Sustainable Beef LLC starts building its planned beef processing plant.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
Council members will take up a resolution to trigger a series of public hearings and votes on what would be North Platte’s first city-initiated annexation since 1977.
A nonvoting work session Dec. 14 gave the council its first look at a plan to annex nearly 2,000 acres, most of it airport property. No people live on that ground, officials say.
The annexation area would start near East Fourth Street and Bicentennial Avenue, run east between East Fourth/U.S. Highway 30 and the Union Pacific tracks, narrow to cross the North Platte River and then widen to take in the airport.
If the council passes Tuesday’s resolution, Clark said, the Planning Commission would hold the proposal’s first public hearing Jan. 25 and decide whether to recommend annexation to the council.
Council members would hold their own hearing Feb. 15 before taking the first of three votes on a formal annexation ordinance.
State law says the council cannot waive one or more readings of an annexation ordinance. That means a final vote couldn’t take place until March 15.
Another law forbids annexation of residential areas in an election year. That law doesn’t apply this time because no residences are involved, Clark said.
The Airport Authority board asked the city to annex Lee Bird in a Sept. 21 letter. Doing so would “help us facilitate planned airport upgrades,” Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said in that letter.
An airport master plan awaiting federal approval envisions, among other projects, new offices and additional hangars for “fixed base operator” Trego-Dugan Aviation.
Tuesday’s agenda also includes a proposed $6,000 agreement with Foulweather Consulting of Hansville, Washington, to help the city buy odor detection equipment and train four to five city employees to use it.
City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said the equipment would help establish an “odor baseline” — in other words, document where odors currently originate in North Platte and measure their nature and extent.
With that in place, city officials would be better equipped to “distinguish where new odors are developed, provide a scientific approach to odor determination and alleviate potential finger-pointing,” Mayor Brandon Kelliher said in a council memorandum.
Foulweather would work in tandem with Northern Applied Sciences Inc. of Toronto, Ontario.
Chris Scullion, the latter firm’s founder, said in a letter that the city also would need to spend $500 for an odor sensitivity kit and $3,000 for a “field olfactometer” to detect and measure odors.
In other business, council members will hold first-round debate on a proposed ordinance to allow “utility terrain vehicles” to operate inside city limits.
It would continue to ban all-terrain vehicles inside North Platte but allow UTVs on city streets between sunset and sunrise. They couldn’t operate on state highways.
UTV drivers would have to be at least 18 and have a valid Nebraska driver’s license or farm permit.
They couldn’t drive faster than 30 mph and would have to observe posted speed limits lower than that, the proposed ordinance says.
