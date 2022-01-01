North Platte City Council agenda has annexation, odor control to start off 2022

North Platte City Council members will decide Tuesday whether to start down the road toward bringing Lee Bird Field inside city limits.

The council’s first 2022 agenda also includes first steps toward tracing the sources and extent of odors in the city before Sustainable Beef LLC starts building its planned beef processing plant.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Council members will take up a resolution to trigger a series of public hearings and votes on what would be North Platte’s first city-initiated annexation since 1977.

A nonvoting work session Dec. 14 gave the council its first look at a plan to annex nearly 2,000 acres, most of it airport property. No people live on that ground, officials say.

The annexation area would start near East Fourth Street and Bicentennial Avenue, run east between East Fourth/U.S. Highway 30 and the Union Pacific tracks, narrow to cross the North Platte River and then widen to take in the airport.