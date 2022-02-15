North Platte City Council appoints new library director; authorizes NDOT agreements

North Platte City Council members Tuesday appointed Sky Seery as the city’s new library director and paved the way for the state’s next stage of U.S. Highway 83 reconstruction on South Jeffers Street.
No council member spoke before the 6-2 vote to ratify Seery’s appointment, which was retroactive to Feb. 5. Mark Woods and Donna Tryon voted against it.
Seery succeeds longtime Director Cecelia Lawrence, who retired Jan. 4 after nearly 27 years in the post.
She rejoined the staff as Lawrence’s heir apparent last June after serving as North Platte High School library director.
The council voted 8-0 to authorize agreements with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for its two-stage, $9.4 million rebuilding of Jeffers from First to Leota streets.
The state DOT expects to start work in May 2023, City Engineer Brent Burklund said. Reconstruction is projected for 2026-27 of a similar length of South Dewey Street, which carries U.S. 83’s northbound lanes on North Platte’s “ones.” Jeffers carries the southbound lanes south of A Street.
Project documents say the state will pay about 65% of reconstruction costs, with the city paying $3.7 million for the other 35%.
North Platte’s share includes its request for the state to also rebuild the first 240 feet of beaten-up West Francis Street past Jeffers.
Burklund said the city’s share otherwise reflects U.S. 83’s three lanes apiece on Jeffers and Dewey.
Because each side of the highway has two lanes entering and leaving town, NDOT says it’s responsible for the cost of two lanes and the city the third, he said.
Councilman Ed Rieker said he hopes the state will minimize the types of business disruptions that characterized NDOT’s reconstruction of Jeffers downtown from First to Sixth streets starting in 2015.
He also commented on the current state of the concrete on the downtown stretch. “We’ve got some pretty substantial deterioration down there already,” he said.
Burklund replied that NDOT had milled some parts of that stretch to try to make the driving surface smoother. But “they haven’t been wearing well,” he said. “They’ve been wearing more.”
Council members gave 8-0 first-round approval to an accompanying ordinance creating a “street improvement district” for the city’s share of the First-to-Leota project.
They also unanimously followed city staff’s recommendation that they reject the lone $2.52 million bid from Myers Construction of Broken Bow to replace an aging parallel water main with a wider one.
Burklund said the bid was $600,000 over the water project’s engineering estimate. City officials have talked with possible bidders about resubmitting the project at a more favorable time, he said.
In other business, the council:
» Gave final approval to ordinances to sell city-owned land at 1300 and 1320 Prospect Drive to Pat Clinch LLC and to rezone land at 4321 and 4421 S. Willow St. to R-1 residential.
» Approved an agreement with Rain for Rent, an international firm supplying temporary water pumps, to call on the company if North Platte faces future significant floods like when the South Platte River left its banks in September 2013.
The city will pay nothing upfront for the deal, said City Administrator Matthew Kibbon and Bryce Bowman of the firm’s office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
But it lets the city move faster to rent pumps to handle floodwaters and avoid buying pumps that otherwise sit around for years without being used, they said.
In such an event, the council would call a special meeting to authorize paying Rain for Rent, Kibbon said.
North Platte had several days’ warning before the 2013 flood, which resulted from massive rainstorms along Colorado’s Front Range.
More by Todd von Kampen
Five stories that helped uncover more of North Platte's history
Throughout a year marking the 80th anniversary of North Platte's World War II Canteen, reporter Todd von Kampen told the story of the Kansas National Guard unit that spurred that -- as well as many more stories that shed light on North Platte's past.
We arrived in camp about 11 o’clock yesterday morning. ... (My tentmates) are all Dodge City boys and the best bunch of fellows in camp. It wo…
How a drill master in the English army and seventeen young women from Lexington gained statewide acclaim
First in Lexington (1894-96) and again in North Platte (1897-98), director William Henderson Hamilton trained 17 teenage women to perform military drills with a precision that startled viewers.
We’ll mark our official 140th birthday in exactly three weeks. But today marks 125 years since Harvey W. Hill’s first issue of the Daily Telegraph hit the streets.
If any North Platte issues of the Frontier Index survive, they haven’t been found. But digital newspaper archives have confirmed when our city’s press history truly began.
Nothing remains of the cabins, stables and Pony Express station where the Nebraska City brothers planted roots in 1859 rather than continue to Colorado’s gold fields. But the memory of the spot lives on.