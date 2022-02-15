North Platte City Council appoints new library director; authorizes NDOT agreements

North Platte’s share includes its request for the state to also rebuild the first 240 feet of beaten-up West Francis Street past Jeffers.

Burklund said the city’s share otherwise reflects U.S. 83’s three lanes apiece on Jeffers and Dewey.

Because each side of the highway has two lanes entering and leaving town, NDOT says it’s responsible for the cost of two lanes and the city the third, he said.

Councilman Ed Rieker said he hopes the state will minimize the types of business disruptions that characterized NDOT’s reconstruction of Jeffers downtown from First to Sixth streets starting in 2015.

He also commented on the current state of the concrete on the downtown stretch. “We’ve got some pretty substantial deterioration down there already,” he said.

Burklund replied that NDOT had milled some parts of that stretch to try to make the driving surface smoother. But “they haven’t been wearing well,” he said. “They’ve been wearing more.”

Council members gave 8-0 first-round approval to an accompanying ordinance creating a “street improvement district” for the city’s share of the First-to-Leota project.