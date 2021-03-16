North Platte City Council approve 1- and 6-year road plans

North Platte City Council members Tuesday unanimously adopted the city’s next one- and six-year road plan, along with two ordinances authorizing a total of 19 repaving and seal-coat projects.
All three won 6-0 approval, with the council waiving the usual three-reading rule on the resurfacing and seal-coat “street improvement district” ordinances. Councilmen Jim Carman and Ed Rieker were absent.
A $900,000 widening of North Lakeview Boulevard from West A to Front streets highlights the one-year part of the road plan, along with design work for long-delayed upgrades on part of West Ninth Street.
The city plans to mill down and lay fresh asphalt over parts of 14 city streets, including long stretches of West Front and West and East B streets as well as East Fourth Street bordering downtown.
Five streets will receive seal-coat treatments to lengthen the lives of their current surfaces. They include most of North and South Willow streets, as well as Buffalo Bill Avenue from its viaduct to West Philip Avenue.
Tuesday’s council meeting went into more detail about the timetable for rebuilding West Ninth from North Sherman Avenue to Buffalo Bill, a project that had languished on the city’s long-term project list for decades.
City Engineer Brent Burklund said the targeted stretch mainly resembles paved county roads elsewhere inside and just outside of town, with two narrow lanes and deep drainage ditches on each side.
It would be rebuilt wider with storm sewers for drainage, matching a previously widened stretch of West Ninth from Sherman east to Jeffers Street, Burklund said.
City officials will design the estimated $1.8 million project now so West Ninth’s completion might align with the 2024 payoff of a road bond with a current $1.95 million balance, added City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.
Under that scenario, he said, bids would be taken in late 2022 to early 2023 and construction would be done by late 2023. The project’s eventual road bond would be issued in 2024, succeeding the older bond.
Councilman Ty Lucas urged Burklund to get West Ninth “shovel-ready as fast as we can,” adding it appears substantial federal COVID-19 stimulus money may be allocated by the state to the city for street projects.
Councilman Mark Woods, whose home at 902 N. Emory Ave. borders West Ninth, agreed. “You get down toward Buffalo, and you’re driving down the middle of the road because the edges are just gone.”
If extra federal funds become available,
Burklund said, West Ninth should rank highly in part because the stretch east of Sherman was rebuilt with federal funds some years ago.
The city last year applied to the state for an allocation of federal Community Development Block Grant money to help offset West Ninth’s construction cost.
In other business, the council:
» Renewed the city’s self-insurance health and accident insurance plan for its employees and their spouses and dependents.
The city’s cost will rise by 3%, part of which would be used to build its reserve for paying claims, Apra Health representative Spencer Thomas said in a nonvoting work session before the regular council meeting.
» Dissolved the city’s Golf Course Advisory Committee in the wake of the March 2 lease-purchase agreement under which a Chief Industries subsidiary took control of Iron Eagle Golf Course.
The committee was formed in 1995, during the first administration of former Mayor Keith Richardson. Iron Eagle opened for play a year earlier.
» Agreed to apply for $879,785 in federal public-transit funds to help operate North Platte Public Transit through 2022-23.
They would cover 60% of the bus service’s cost, with the rest split between state and local funds.
» Agreed to put a city-owned property at 921 W. First St. up for sale. The site at the corner of First and North Grant Avenue housed a Water Department well that has been capped.
Two people had inquired about buying the property, leading to the proposal to advertise it for sale, Kibbon said.
» Gave final approval to an ordinance giving city officials more leeway in applying city landscaping codes to certain difficult parcels.
» Accepted Beveridge Inc.’s sole bid of $264,712 to replace an aged 6-inch water main with an 8-inch one along West Reid Avenue and South Spruce Street between Oak Street and Philip.
» Approved a five-item “consent agenda” renewing the city’s pigeon-control contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture; approving operation of the Cody Keno lottery at River’s Edge Golf Course; and awarding a net $36,478 bid to Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge & RAM to trade in an Electric Department 2013 Dodge pickup truck for a 2021 model.
