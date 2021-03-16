North Platte City Council approve 1- and 6-year road plans

It would be rebuilt wider with storm sewers for drainage, matching a previously widened stretch of West Ninth from Sherman east to Jeffers Street, Burklund said.

City officials will design the estimated $1.8 million project now so West Ninth’s completion might align with the 2024 payoff of a road bond with a current $1.95 million balance, added City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.

Under that scenario, he said, bids would be taken in late 2022 to early 2023 and construction would be done by late 2023. The project’s eventual road bond would be issued in 2024, succeeding the older bond.

Councilman Ty Lucas urged Burklund to get West Ninth “shovel-ready as fast as we can,” adding it appears substantial federal COVID-19 stimulus money may be allocated by the state to the city for street projects.

Councilman Mark Woods, whose home at 902 N. Emory Ave. borders West Ninth, agreed. “You get down toward Buffalo, and you’re driving down the middle of the road because the edges are just gone.”

If extra federal funds become available,

Burklund said, West Ninth should rank highly in part because the stretch east of Sherman was rebuilt with federal funds some years ago.