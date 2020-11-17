North Platte City Council approves annexation and land-use plan

Outgoing North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston said it himself: His final City Council meeting was anything but ordinary.

Tuesday’s session, the first disrupted by the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic since June, required Livingston to preside by phone from his home. He and his wife, Ronda, are recovering there after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

“This is not how I wanted to preside over my last meeting,” Livingston said in opening what turned into a two-hour, 40-minute meeting featuring spirited public comment on updates to the city’s land-use and annexation maps.

Gov. Pete Ricketts recently approved an executive order allowing public officials to take part in meetings remotely when they’re isolated or quarantined due to COVID-19.

Livingston is expected to finish his quarantine and return to his public duties Friday, City Administrator Matt Kibbon said after the meeting.

Tighter state “directed health measures” forced city officials to limit the City Hall council chamber to 16 people at one time during the lengthy meeting.