North Platte City Council approves annexation and land-use plan

Outgoing North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston said it himself: His final City Council meeting was anything but ordinary.
Tuesday’s session, the first disrupted by the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic since June, required Livingston to preside by phone from his home. He and his wife, Ronda, are recovering there after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
“This is not how I wanted to preside over my last meeting,” Livingston said in opening what turned into a two-hour, 40-minute meeting featuring spirited public comment on updates to the city’s land-use and annexation maps.
Gov. Pete Ricketts recently approved an executive order allowing public officials to take part in meetings remotely when they’re isolated or quarantined due to COVID-19.
Livingston is expected to finish his quarantine and return to his public duties Friday, City Administrator Matt Kibbon said after the meeting.
Tighter state “directed health measures” forced city officials to limit the City Hall council chamber to 16 people at one time during the lengthy meeting.
Unlike earlier in the year, council members spread out across the chamber instead of splitting up between there and the conference room. The latter was opened for up to 16 more people to watch the meeting’s YouTube feed.
Council members approved the rewrite of parts of the city’s 2011 Comprehensive Plan on a 7-1 vote, with Councilman Jim Carman casting the lone “no” vote.
Before doing so, the council assigned a lower priority to possible annexation of an area next to the city’s northeast side after hearing protests from several home and business owners there.
The area bounded by U.S. Highway 30, North Roosevelt Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks had been put in the earliest of three possible tiers should individual property owners or the city itself move to seek annexation.
Planning Administrator Judy Clark and David City planning consultant Keith Marvin said neither the comprehensive plan nor the changes adopted Tuesday commit the council to any suggested annexation or even to the new map’s indicated annexation priorities.
A city-initiated annexation requires public notice, a detailed study, public hearings and three positive council votes under state law, Marvin said.
Planning and zoning matters also accounted for the other major actions at Tuesday’s council meeting, which included a 30-minute executive session to discuss real estate matters.
Before taking up the land-use and annexation maps, members voted 7-1 and 8-0 on a pair of requests enabling Streeter Electric LLC of Sutherland to build a shop and office building at the corner of West Front and Oak streets.
Business owner Micheal Streeter sought to change the land use and zoning of lots he owns at 720 W. Front St. and 617 N. Oak St. from R-2 residential to light industrial.
He’ll ask to combine the lots into one once plans for his building are further advanced, he said.
Clark said West Front’s residential nature has gradually been changing, but some neighbors protested Streeter’s project would neutralize substantial efforts by some neighbors to improve their homes.
Lee voted against changing the city’s land-use map for Streeter’s project but joined his colleagues in backing the rezoning.
The council also heard an annual report on progress by Creative Landscapes of Nebraska toward developing greenhouses, a nursery and a retail storefront at 2000 W. Eugene Ave.
The report was a condition of the council’s vote on Sept. 17, 2019, to grant owner Justin Warner a conditional use permit for the project. No council action was taken Tuesday.
Clark said Warner has built part of a required privacy fence and done some cleanup. Warner said he’s working on it, but neighbor Michael Cook called for Warner’s permit to be revoked.
Tuesday’s meeting was the last for Livingston, who declined to seek a third four-year term, and Councilmen Jim Backenstose, Glenn Petersen, Andrew Lee and Lawrence Ostendorf.
Mayor-elect Brandon Kelliher will be sworn in at the Dec. 1 council meeting along with incoming council members Donna Tryon, Pete Volz, Brad Garrick and Mark Woods.
Stay tuned to Thursday’s Telegraph and nptelegraph.com for more details on Tuesday’s council debates.
