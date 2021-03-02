North Platte City Council approves lease-purchase agreement for Iron Eagle Golf Course

Though all eight council members said it was time for the city to let Iron Eagle go, Woods and Rieker opposed waiving the usual three votes on an ordinance so that residents could speak their minds at least once more.

Other members and Bullington said the clock already was ticking to hold at least a partial 2021 season. It can take six to eight weeks to ready equipment and line up staff, added former Councilman Jim Backenstose.

“We cannot push this back any farther. We need to move forward,” said Backenstose, who lives next to Iron Eagle. “We’ve been negotiating for five months. I don’t think having another reading’s going to make any difference.”

He added that North Platte High School’s boys golf team still hopes to use Iron Eagle as its home course this spring. Bullington said he hadn’t thought about that and will check to see if that can be done.

Though he has opposed Iron Eagle since its beginning, Woods said, he also believes the lease-purchase agreement locks in generous terms for Chief.

“We’re partners, but you kind of have to feel like a red-headed stepchild,” he said of the low purchase price and nominal rent. “I know incentives are necessary, but how much do we have to give? It just feels a little unfair.”