North Platte City Council approves Lee Bird Field annexation

When March 30 arrives, North Platte’s east city limits sign on U.S. Highway 30 will need to be moved to the east edge of Lee Bird Field.

The city’s total area will grow by nearly 2,000 acres on that date with Tuesday’s final four City Council votes annexing the North Platte Regional Airport and three nearby parcels.

Council members repeated their two previous quartets of 5-3 votes in favor of extending the city limits east along East Fourth Street and U.S. 30.

Land belonging to Alan Erickson and the Croell Inc. sand and gravel plant will connect the airport to the previous city limits between East Fourth and the Union Pacific Railroad.

Also annexed Tuesday was an 86.32-acre parcel south of the airport owned by the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District. It includes the Platte River forks and the Tri-County Project diversion dam just east of them.

Two all-new ordinances, both dealing with issues peripheral to the annexations, also were adopted on identical 7-1 votes.

One enacted a zoning “overlay district” matching Central’s annexed area and requested by the district to ensure its operations can continue as before.

The other allows the city to choose where firearms can be discharged inside city limits. It sets the stage for a possible future overlay district to continue to allow firearms hunting along the Platte’s north and south branches near the forks.

Council members waived the usual three readings on the peripheral ordinances so they could take effect along with the annexations.

Councilman Mark Woods cast the lone “no” votes on both of those ordinances. He joined colleagues Donna Tryon and Ed Rieker in repeating their first- and second-round votes Feb. 15 and March 1 against each annexation ordinance.

All six ordinances will take effect 15 days after Tuesday’s meeting, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.

The council session featured relatively little new annexation talk. Council opponents earlier said they didn’t want to enable greater use of tax increment financing at the airport and elsewhere.

Councilman Pete Volz said he had had a follow-up call the day after the council’s March 1 meeting with Brian Marchant, Croell’s general manager, about including its sand and gravel pit in the annexations.

“He was very appreciative, very congenial and generally in agreement with what we’re doing,” Volz said.

During the March 1 meeting, Volz had relayed details of an initial call in which Marchant was concerned the annexation could cost Croell more in taxes and the need to adjust to different zoning regulations.

Clark, who also talked to Marchant, noted then that Croell already was inside the city’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction outside city limits.

The firm will have to start paying city and North Platte Airport Authority property taxes, she said,. It already had to charge North Platte’s 1.5% sales tax to city customers.

Based on Lincoln County figures, Croell would have owed about $2,542 in combined 2021 city and airport taxes had it been inside city limits last year.

Greater flexibility in employing TIF is only one of several reasons why annexing Lee Bird makes sense, Councilman Ty Lucas added.

With the annexations, North Platte’s total “substandard and blighted” area will drop from 26.4% to 21.6%. Cities North Platte’s size can’t have more than 35% of TIF-eligible land.

Lucas said the city will be able to collect sales taxes from businesses sited at the airport. If they lease tax-exempt airport land and build on it themselves, those structures and business equipment would be subject to property taxes.

Finally, some restaurant chains and businesses with a nationwide scope watch cities’ annexation activity in deciding whether to expand, he added.

Mike Drain, Central’s natural resources and compliance manager, repeated that the district would rather not see its property annexed but won’t challenge the city’s action.

He thanked the council, Clark and City Engineer Brent Burklund for helping to develop the overlay district also approved Tuesday.

They allow the district to regulate hunting access to its land near the Platte forks, while also confirming Central can operate its diversion-dam structures and build others if needed for operations.

The overlay district also exempts Central from the city’s usual codes on vegetation but requires “trees, shrubs, vines or flowers” to be maintained so public rights-of-way aren’t obstructed.

Ward 2 council candidate Kelle Dikeman used the public hearing on Central’s overlay district to ask whether SkyWest Airlines’ decision to drop its Lee Bird passenger service to Denver changes the need to annex the airport.

Kelliher observed that SkyWest’s required 90-day federal notice expires June 10. The U.S. Department of Transportation Friday ordered the carrier to maintain its service after that if necessary until a new Essential Air Service carrier is found.

“It’s unlikely they’ll actually stop in June,” the mayor told Dikeman, who is challenging Lucas for a second term.

No members of the public spoke during the public hearing on the ordinance allowing the city to permit firearms hunting in certain locations.

