North Platte City Council approves permit for cellphone tower

Council members generally discounted fears about health problems and lost valuation. Even so, Carman said, he would vote “no” because he wouldn’t want a tower near his own home.

Woods and Councilman Ed Rieker, who live next door to each other and near two cell towers, canceled out each other’s votes on Viaero’s proposal.

“It just seems like the citizens don’t have much say in this,” Woods said. “I think these companies need to get together and plan better. Why do I need two towers two blocks apart?”

But Rieker noted that Viaero, Verizon Wireless — which has its own cell tower at NPHS’ Bauer Field — and other cell providers constantly fight for customers. AT&T and T-Mobile will share Viaero’s tower near NPHS.

“This is a very competitive market,” Rieker said. “I understand the need for additional cell towers, because there are sections of this community where I don’t have coverage.”

The council’s vote included three conditions attached by the city Planning Commission when it advanced the permit Dec. 22.

Viaero, which plans to use an “aesthetic pole” for the tower, cannot install lights or security cameras and must build a privacy fence to screen off equipment at the tower’s base.