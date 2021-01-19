North Platte City Council approves permit for cellphone tower

A 6-2 City Council vote Tuesday night cleared the way for Viaero Wireless to build a 60-foot-tall cellular tower near North Platte High School.
Councilmen Jim Carman and Mark Woods voted against granting a conditional use permit to build the tower at the former Jazzercise building at 1220 West A St.
The building, which is being sold to Viaero by Sheridan and Collette Sauer, lies in a B-1 “neighborhood commercial” district but also north and east of nearby homes.
A public hearing and council debate took up about half of the two-hour, 15-minute council meeting, at which some neighbors warned of damage to their homes’ valuations and their own health.
Johnna Arensdorf, co-owner of her mother-in-law’s house 40 yards away at 1215 West B St., decried a 25-year-old federal law forbidding local governments from rejecting cell towers based solely on health issues.
“Personally, I am disappointed that this particular act has not been revisited in the past 15 years,” said Arensdorf, referring to the 1996 Telecommunications Act.
Linda Deaver, whose home at 1221 West B St. lies even closer, broke down while reading her statement of opposition.
She decided to refinance her home instead of selling it two months ago, she said in her statement. “Had I known about the cell tower, I would have sold instead.”
Council members generally discounted fears about health problems and lost valuation. Even so, Carman said, he would vote “no” because he wouldn’t want a tower near his own home.
Woods and Councilman Ed Rieker, who live next door to each other and near two cell towers, canceled out each other’s votes on Viaero’s proposal.
“It just seems like the citizens don’t have much say in this,” Woods said. “I think these companies need to get together and plan better. Why do I need two towers two blocks apart?”
But Rieker noted that Viaero, Verizon Wireless — which has its own cell tower at NPHS’ Bauer Field — and other cell providers constantly fight for customers. AT&T and T-Mobile will share Viaero’s tower near NPHS.
“This is a very competitive market,” Rieker said. “I understand the need for additional cell towers, because there are sections of this community where I don’t have coverage.”
The council’s vote included three conditions attached by the city Planning Commission when it advanced the permit Dec. 22.
Viaero, which plans to use an “aesthetic pole” for the tower, cannot install lights or security cameras and must build a privacy fence to screen off equipment at the tower’s base.
Council members approved an amendment by Councilman Brad Garrick specifying that the fence must be at least 10 feet tall and made of PVC pipe.
In other business, the council:
» Agreed to spend up to $8,000 in Newburn Fund interest to help install four permanent pickleball courts at Memorial Park.
» Amended the city’s land-use map and gave first-round approval to an ordinance to change the zoning of three lots near West Front Street and Grant Avenue to light industrial.
» Re-elected Councilman Jim Nisley for a fourth year as council president.