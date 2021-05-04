North Platte City Council approves QGF loan, advances EEA for mall redevelopment

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With Lucas’ departure, only four “yes” votes among the remaining seven members were needed on the evening’s remaining items, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said.

The EEA ordinance now moves to second-round debate May 18, when the council also will be asked to impose a temporary 1.95% “occupation tax” confined to mall purchases — conditioned on the ordinance’s final approval — along with tax increment financing.

Rev is seeking $8.12 million in TIF and $7.51 million through the EEA tax to tackle the extensive infrastructure upgrades to the 49-year-old mall and its main building.

The QGF loan will be used to help revamp the main mall’s external walls and entrances to make them more attractive. Rev will receive $300,000 in August and $700,000 in May 2022.

In a third mall-related vote, the council gave 7-0 final approval to an ordinance consolidating the mall’s zoning into a single “planned business” district. The project’s final plat will be voted on May 18.

Rev co-owner Mike Works, who bought the mall last November with partner Justin Hernandez, said they need all three parts of their proposed $16.63 million in gradual city assistance to complete the mall’s makeover.