North Platte City Council approves QGF loan, advances EEA for mall redevelopment

Platte River Mall’s redevelopment plan narrowly won two key City Council votes Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the full plan of nearly $75 million will be realized.
With an overflow City Hall crowd watching, council members gave first-round approval to an ordinance declaring the 28-acre mall complex an “enhanced employment area” after voting 7-0 to grant a forgivable $1 million Quality Growth Fund loan for the project.
Forty-one people spoke during a nearly 90-minute public hearing, all urging council members to back the project. Several watched from the City Hall conference room before coming into the council chamber to speak.
The vote to advance the EEA ordinance was 5-2, but Councilman Mark Woods said after the vote that he had meant to vote “no” but pushed the wrong button.
Woods earlier voted with council members Donna Tryon and Ed Rieker on an unsuccessful 4-3 motion to table the ordinance.
Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Pete Volz, Brad Garrick and Jim Carman voted against tabling and in favor of moving the ordinance to the next round.
Councilman Ty Lucas, a NebraskaLand National Bank vice president, recused himself and left the meeting before the mall votes due to a conflict of interest.
Lucas’ bank is a lender in the proposed project by new mall owners Rev Development LLC of Lincoln.
With Lucas’ departure, only four “yes” votes among the remaining seven members were needed on the evening’s remaining items, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said.
The EEA ordinance now moves to second-round debate May 18, when the council also will be asked to impose a temporary 1.95% “occupation tax” confined to mall purchases — conditioned on the ordinance’s final approval — along with tax increment financing.
Rev is seeking $8.12 million in TIF and $7.51 million through the EEA tax to tackle the extensive infrastructure upgrades to the 49-year-old mall and its main building.
The QGF loan will be used to help revamp the main mall’s external walls and entrances to make them more attractive. Rev will receive $300,000 in August and $700,000 in May 2022.
In a third mall-related vote, the council gave 7-0 final approval to an ordinance consolidating the mall’s zoning into a single “planned business” district. The project’s final plat will be voted on May 18.
Rev co-owner Mike Works, who bought the mall last November with partner Justin Hernandez, said they need all three parts of their proposed $16.63 million in gradual city assistance to complete the mall’s makeover.
Most of the main mall would be gradually gutted and converted into an outward-facing strip mall.
Rev would build 11 new outbuildings, led by a four-story apartment-commercial building, while three of four existing outbuildings would be razed.
If some but not all of the city’s aid package should be approved, Works said, some of the new construction would be done but the main mall and parking lot would mostly be left alone.
