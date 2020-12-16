North Platte City Council approves request for Phase 3 of Shot in the Arm, strikes down Grand Island loan request

Faimon told the council by phone that Credit Management, which has about 40 North Platte-area clients, hopes to add more with a local office. It’s impressed by the quality of its local applicants, he said.

The firm’s Grand Island, Kearney and Lincoln offices are at or near capacity, and a North Platte office provides “a better argument or pitch, if you will, to local business to use our services,” Faimon said.

“It should be a win-win for everyone involved,” he added. But “it is a startup office. We’re not moving people from another office.”

Council members said they want the firm in North Platte and also believe in local residents’ capabilities. That doesn’t mean a QGF loan is appropriate, they added.

Councilman Jim Carman cast the lone “yes” vote for Credit Management’s loan but suggested the firm doesn’t need even the $200,000 on the table Tuesday.

Council members could “cut it in half again, because it sounds to me like this is about a done deal,” Carman said. “They’re incentivized to come here.”

Woods, Tryon, Rieker and new Councilmen Brad Garrick and Pete Volz voted against the $200,000 loan to Credit Management.

Lucas abstained because the firm has leased downtown office space from NebraskaLand National Bank, where he is an executive vice president. Council President Jim Nisley was absent Tuesday.

