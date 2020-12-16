North Platte City Council approves request for Phase 3 of Shot in the Arm, strikes down Grand Island loan request

Half of the North Platte City Council’s four-member freshman class served notice Tuesday they’ll cast skeptical eyes on requests to tap the recently renewed Quality Growth Fund.
New council members Donna Tryon and Mark Woods, elected last month from Wards 1 and 4 respectively, voted against both QGF requests on the reorganized council’s first full agenda.
The council gave 5-2 approval to using $250,000 from QGF’s reserved sales tax funds to help secure state funds for an expanded Phase 3 of the Shot in the Arm housing incentive program.
But a pared-back $200,000 “performance loan” requested by Credit Management Services Inc. of Grand Island was rejected, 5-1, with one councilman absent and one abstaining.
The debt-collection agency, which also has Kearney and Lincoln offices, has signed a lease to set up a North Platte office with up to six initial employees, said Chief Financial Officer Dave Faimon.
The two QGF requests were the council’s first since voters gave resounding 3-to-1 support Nov. 3 to renewing the program through March 2031.
Debate revealed concern about depleting the sales tax fund, which had an overall $4.07 million balance Oct. 31 but just under $1.5 million in uncommitted funds after Tuesday’s split decision.
Woods and Tryon, frequent critics of city aid for economic development before their elections, expressed their beliefs anew Tuesday.
“Personally, I’m against paying businesses to come to my town,” Woods said during discussion of Credit Management’s application. “I just find it wrong in my heart and (with) my belief system.”
“Well, as you probably know, I’m a free-market person,” Tryon said when the council turned to the Shot in the Arm proposal.
Ed Rieker, Woods’ Ward 4 council colleague, has spoken similarly at past council meetings but focused on QGF’s available balance Tuesday.
He backed the Shot in the Arm proposal after pressing Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., on whether the $1 million Phase 3 plan could work with only $150,000 from QGF.
City leaders tapped QGF extensively during 2020, notably to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, chip in toward downtown Canteen District beautification and grant a performance loan to new Parkade Plaza owners Jeff and Shae Caldwell of North Platte.
Rieker told Person, who also administers QGF for the city, that the fund needs to be able to serve other potential business recruits. Mike Works, new co-owner of Platte River Mall, has said he likely will seek QGF help to remodel it.
“I’m concerned still that if we take a lot of money out of here, we won’t have money to help with the bigger projects we’ve been working so diligently to accomplish,” Rieker said.
Councilman Ty Lucas replied that the Legislature’s newly enacted ImagineNE Act now offers “a significantly better economic package” than QGF “for a town like North Platte to be able to attract high-quality employees.”
The new law, passed in August, included a “rural tier” of economic tax incentives pushed by state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte.
Person said cutting QGF’s share of Shot in the Arm’s Phase 3 funding would leave him little time to find $100,000 more in local matching funds before the state housing fund’s application deadline in late January.
The city’s $250,000 would match commitments by chamber members, notably Great Plains Health. The combination would match the $500,000 North Platte will seek from the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund.
Because the state application covers some 350 pages, Person said, much of his time the next few weeks has to be devoted to finishing it.
“I’d like to begin working on the application tomorrow ... rather than go out and try to hustle more (local) dollars during a pandemic year,” he said.
Some committed QGF dollars aren’t used, freeing them for other purposes, Person said. The fund also takes in money as loans are repaid, and sales taxes paid for building materials build up the city’s general fund and QGF, Person said.
The fund can receive up to $650,000 in new sales tax money each year, depending on whether annual sales taxes exceed that year’s preset “trigger point” before the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year.
Because voters’ latest 10-year renewal takes effect April 1, QGF has two smaller “trigger points” to meet this fiscal year. It could receive up to $325,000 before March 31, 2021, and up to another $325,000 before Sept. 30, 2021.
Shot in the Arm’s Phase 3 would renew incentives to help contractors afford to build more affordable new homes and apartments. Person said nearly 220 new housing units have been or will be built between Phases 1 and 2.
New Phase 3 incentives would encourage Canteen District building owners to renovate upper-floor apartments and owners of up to eight aging single-family homes to rehabilitate them.
Lincoln County Community Development Corp., a first-time Shot in the Arm partner, will receive another $30,000 from QGF to administer the rehabilitation pilot program.
Tryon and Woods questioned whether North Platte needs more housing incentives, given the brisk pace of recent home sales.
“The market is hot. It’s doing well,” said Woods, a flooring contractor who owns rental homes. “To me, you use incentives when it’s not.”
Local 2020 home sales, listings and average prices have neared or exceeded 2019 figures despite the pandemic, according to the Lincoln County Board of Realtors.
Person, echoed by other council members, said North Platte has a long way to go to overcome the shortage of new housing units and meet the great need to rehabilitate older homes identified in the city’s 2018 housing study.
New Mayor Brandon Kelliher, who also is GPH’s chief information officer, said the hospital needs more housing for potential employees as much as ever, though COVID-19 forced it to curtail hiring during 2020.
Potential new residents and businesses are knocking on North Platte’s door because new construction finally is flourishing, he said.
“Growing communities have an abundance of housing,” Kelliher said. “They don’t have a competitive housing market. They have an abundance of housing.”
Council debate on Credit Management’s QGF loan request centered on both the fund’s recent demands and its purpose of attracting more residents as well as better-paying jobs.
The QGF Citizens Review Committee Dec. 4 halved the Grand Island firm’s $399,000 request and added incentives to bring existing employees to North Platte.
Faimon told the council by phone that Credit Management, which has about 40 North Platte-area clients, hopes to add more with a local office. It’s impressed by the quality of its local applicants, he said.
The firm’s Grand Island, Kearney and Lincoln offices are at or near capacity, and a North Platte office provides “a better argument or pitch, if you will, to local business to use our services,” Faimon said.
“It should be a win-win for everyone involved,” he added. But “it is a startup office. We’re not moving people from another office.”
Council members said they want the firm in North Platte and also believe in local residents’ capabilities. That doesn’t mean a QGF loan is appropriate, they added.
Councilman Jim Carman cast the lone “yes” vote for Credit Management’s loan but suggested the firm doesn’t need even the $200,000 on the table Tuesday.
Council members could “cut it in half again, because it sounds to me like this is about a done deal,” Carman said. “They’re incentivized to come here.”
Woods, Tryon, Rieker and new Councilmen Brad Garrick and Pete Volz voted against the $200,000 loan to Credit Management.
Lucas abstained because the firm has leased downtown office space from NebraskaLand National Bank, where he is an executive vice president. Council President Jim Nisley was absent Tuesday.
