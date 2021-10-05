North Platte City Council approves revised snow route map

Instead of waiting until snow stopped falling, Groseth said, the city began sending out its crews once snowfall reached 3 inches.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It used to take 15 to 18 hours to plow the existing snow routes, but the change cut the circuit to between eight and 11 hours, he said.

Even with the new and extended routes approved Tuesday, “we can do the city in a reasonable amount of time,” Groseth said.

In other business, the council authorized Groseth to replace a 6-year-old broom street sweeper with an overhauled 2016 sweeper that has fewer than 20,000 actual miles.

Groseth said the sweeper he has in mind comes with and sits atop a diesel truck chassis. That will give his department more options when the sweeper equipment itself wears out in seven to 10 years, he said.

Because diesel chassis typically last about 500,000 miles, he said, the city could decide to replace just the 2016 sweeper unit when it wears out or convert the chassis into a dump truck by attaching equipment for that purpose.

Instead of buying an all-new sweeper for $295,000 to $315,000, the city should be able to buy the used sweeper and diesel chassis for $26,000 to $33,000 a year over four or five years, Groseth said.