North Platte City Council approves revised snow route map

North Platte City Council members Tuesday approved a revised city snow route map that aims to have most residents within three blocks of a route prioritized for plowing.
Six all-new snow routes and extensions of five others are included in the map that the council approved on a 7-0 vote. Councilman Ed Rieker was absent Tuesday.
In response to an audience question, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said the city would post the map in a more accessible place on its website. It now can be found within the PDF file of Tuesday’s “agenda book” at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.
Segments of East Ninth and 16th streets, West 21st Street, North Silber Street, North Hayes Avenue and West Sunset Drive were added to the snow-route list with the council’s vote.
The map also extends snow routes on South Willow Street, Francis Street, East Walker Road, Lakeview Boulevard and Oak Street.
Oak, already a snow route south of the Union Pacific tracks, now will also have that status north of the tracks to Rodeo Road.
Changes in the city’s snowplow procedures last winter will help crews cover the additional routes without adding staff, Public Service Director Layne Groseth said in response to a question from Councilwoman Donna Tryon.
Instead of waiting until snow stopped falling, Groseth said, the city began sending out its crews once snowfall reached 3 inches.
It used to take 15 to 18 hours to plow the existing snow routes, but the change cut the circuit to between eight and 11 hours, he said.
Even with the new and extended routes approved Tuesday, “we can do the city in a reasonable amount of time,” Groseth said.
In other business, the council authorized Groseth to replace a 6-year-old broom street sweeper with an overhauled 2016 sweeper that has fewer than 20,000 actual miles.
Groseth said the sweeper he has in mind comes with and sits atop a diesel truck chassis. That will give his department more options when the sweeper equipment itself wears out in seven to 10 years, he said.
Because diesel chassis typically last about 500,000 miles, he said, the city could decide to replace just the 2016 sweeper unit when it wears out or convert the chassis into a dump truck by attaching equipment for that purpose.
Instead of buying an all-new sweeper for $295,000 to $315,000, the city should be able to buy the used sweeper and diesel chassis for $26,000 to $33,000 a year over four or five years, Groseth said.
Replacing that sweeper unit while keeping the chassis also would save the city money compared with buying another full unit, whether new or used, he added.
Also Tuesday, the council:
» Adopted an updated “hazard mitigation plan” prepared by the Twin Platte Natural Resources District. The plan, last updated in 2011, keeps the city eligible for federal funding to mitigate natural disasters before and after they occur.
» Accepted recently completed street and water-line improvements on West Reid Avenue west of South Oak Street.