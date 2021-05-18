North Platte City Council approves TIF and plat redevelopment, gives second-round approval to EEA ordinance

Platte River Mall’s nearly $75 million redevelopment plan won a second trio of North Platte City Council votes Tuesday, moving the mall’s transformation within one vote of reality.
The same 4-3 majority that backed declaring the mall an “enhanced employment area” May 4 gave the necessary ordinance second-round approval and then endorsed tax increment financing and an EEA “occupation tax.”
Those votes set the stage for a third and final vote June 1 on the EEA ordinance, which would clear the way for the project and allow the temporary 1.95% tax on taxable mall purchases to start on Jan. 1, 2022.
Council members also approved Rev Development LLC’s final project plat as they voted 7-0 in favor of the evening’s five-item “consent agenda.”
The City Hall council chamber was filled for the second straight meeting, with most again showing their support for Rev’s plan to revive the once-vibrant 1972 mall.
Many wore a red button urging votes for the mall’s EEA designation and the occupation tax, with the word “tax” crossed out next to the word “tool.”
Their number included Councilman Jim Carman, who again voted for all three mall agenda items along with Councilmen Brad Garrick and Pete Volz and Council President Jim Nisley.
Council members Mark Woods, Donna Tryon and Ed Rieker backed the final plat but again opposed Rev’s requested financing mechanisms. They voted against the EEA ordinance and the full redevelopment plan.
Councilman Ty Lucas, who recused himself from the May 4 votes due to a conflict of interest, was absent Tuesday. Lucas is a vice president of NebraskaLand National Bank, one of Rev’s lenders.
One more “yes” vote for the EEA ordinance would complete a three-pronged plan of gradual city assistance with the mall’s $74.95 million transformation plan.
North Platte would cover a combined $16.63 million — about 22.2% of the total cost — through $8.12 million in TIF, $7.51 million from the EEA tax and a $1 million forgivable Quality Growth Fund loan approved 7-0 on May 4.
Rev partners Mike Works and Justin Hernandez of Lincoln would have up to 20 years to collect EEA’s targeted tax amount and up to 15 years to maximize its TIF aid through property taxes on increases in the mall’s taxable value.
If Rev fails to collect its full amount from EEA or TIF before their respective clocks run out, the partners must eat the difference. Conversely, EEA, TIF or both would end sooner if they cover their full amounts faster.
The mall project again drew no audience opposition Tuesday, though only four testified on it during the EEA-TIF plan’s public hearing. Forty-one spoke in favor during the May 4 hearing on EEA’s enabling ordinance.
Community Redevelopment Authority attorney Mike Bacon said the redevelopment plan could be approved only conditionally Tuesday, pending the EEA ordinance’s final vote in two weeks.
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said the chamber’s board recently voted 14-0 to back the mall plan and its call for city help.
“It really becomes a signature project in the middle of our community,” Person said.
Council members also heard for the first time from a current mall business. Sheila Bigelow, who manages the Maurices clothing store, said she and her peers throughout the mall strongly favor its redevelopment and the EEA tax.
“Every manager I’ve talked to in the mall is excited about it,” said Bigelow, who became the store’s manager five years ago after 16 years as assistant manager.
“We all worked at the mall, most of us, when we had more businesses were there. Our businesses were stronger when we had competition.”
Ivan Mitchell, Great Plains Health’s chief operating officer and a North Platte school board member, said his family has to pay EEA taxes when they shop in Kearney’s Younes Center development, in Lincoln’s Haymarket District or at the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall in Gretna.
“What’s happening here now is we’re essentially paying tax twice,” Mitchell said, directing his remarks to council critics of EEA and TIF.
“We’re paying tax to travel somewhere to go shop, and then we’re also paying this EEA tax to another community.”
Woods and Tryon, both of whom spoke against the EEA ordinance May 4, remained silent during Tuesday’s debate.
Rieker, a regular critic of city aid for economic development, asked Bacon about a provision in the redevelopment plan saying a separate 15-year TIF clock would start with the launch of each of the project’s four phase.
That’s “a pretty standard operation” with multiphase TIF projects, Bacon said, citing the 37-home development at West Philip and Dixie avenues and DP Management Inc.’s recently begun mixed-use project at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.
But he said the parts of the project that have to wait can gain taxable value in the meantime — meaning local governments gain some money earlier in the project that won’t be diverted to help pay TIF costs.
That still means local governments wouldn’t gain the mall project’s full property tax benefit until 2042, Rieker said. “I suspect Adams & Swanson (Funeral Home) will have had me by then.”
But he later said he didn’t want people to confuse his opposition to EEA and TIF aid for the mall with opposition for the project itself.
“I think that this project’s wonderful,” he said. “I think it’s needed for our community. I’m excited about it. ... I think it’s going to be a great asset to our town.”
If Rev wins its final vote June 1, the 241,000-square-foot main mall will be gradually transformed into an outward-facing “strip mall.”
Three of four current mall outbuildings would be torn down over time, to be replaced by a four-story apartment-commercial structure in front of the main mall and construction of 10 more outbuildings in the coming years.
The last of the mall project’s four phases would have to begin by the start of 2026 under the redevelopment plan endorsed Tuesday.