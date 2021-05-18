North Platte City Council approves TIF and plat redevelopment, gives second-round approval to EEA ordinance

Council members Mark Woods, Donna Tryon and Ed Rieker backed the final plat but again opposed Rev’s requested financing mechanisms. They voted against the EEA ordinance and the full redevelopment plan.

Councilman Ty Lucas, who recused himself from the May 4 votes due to a conflict of interest, was absent Tuesday. Lucas is a vice president of NebraskaLand National Bank, one of Rev’s lenders.

One more “yes” vote for the EEA ordinance would complete a three-pronged plan of gradual city assistance with the mall’s $74.95 million transformation plan.

North Platte would cover a combined $16.63 million — about 22.2% of the total cost — through $8.12 million in TIF, $7.51 million from the EEA tax and a $1 million forgivable Quality Growth Fund loan approved 7-0 on May 4.

Rev partners Mike Works and Justin Hernandez of Lincoln would have up to 20 years to collect EEA’s targeted tax amount and up to 15 years to maximize its TIF aid through property taxes on increases in the mall’s taxable value.

If Rev fails to collect its full amount from EEA or TIF before their respective clocks run out, the partners must eat the difference. Conversely, EEA, TIF or both would end sooner if they cover their full amounts faster.