North Platte City Council declares strip of land along Newberry Access as eligible for tax-increment financing

The council rezoned the new TIF-eligible strip between U.S. 30 and the river for heavy industrial use in September after receiving little to no public comment on that move.

Land linking I-80 and the retired lagoons — including a city-owned wetland — was included not for development but so the lagoons and interchange could be legally considered for TIF status together, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

Sustainable Beef LLC wants to put its plant atop the mostly dried-up lagoon just south of the city wastewater plant’s active lagoon. The other retired lagoon sits northeast of the sewer plant’s main building.

Company CEO David Briggs said March 18 that his firm expects to seek TIF aid to help cover costs of raising the retired lagoon 4 to 5 feet so that it could hold the beef plant.

It also would have to buy the city-owned lagoon site, which would be handled by the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority should a redevelopment plan seeking TIF be approved, CRA attorney Mike Bacon said.

Neither Sustainable Beef nor anyone else has formally presented a proposal for any land inside the newly TIF-eligible zone, Mayor Brandon Kelliher told the packed City Hall council chamber.