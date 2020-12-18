North Platte City Council discuss COVID-19 response at work session Monday

Though the term “COVID-19” has hardly gone unuttered in City Hall’s council chamber, North Platte city officials haven’t developed any overall response to the pandemic, new Mayor Brandon Kelliher says.
He’ll ask the City Council to discuss what else the city should say or do — if anything — at a nonvoting work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
The agenda also includes items on the council’s official meeting rules and its dormant council committees, which former Mayor Marc Kaschke set aside in 2009.
Kelliher said Monday’s COVID-19 item follows up on a campaign promise, as did last Tuesday’s council debate on the city’s “memorandum of understanding” with the West Central District Health Department.
The council voted 7-0 to authorize Kelliher to reopen the one-year agreement, approved April 7, with an eye toward revising how it addresses city and WCDHD responsibilities in fighting infectious diseases.
After COVID-19 arrived in mid-March, the previous council and then-Mayor Dwight Livingston also approved Quality Growth Fund assistance to help small businesses cope with the pandemic’s economic impacts.
But there have been other impacts on North Platte residents and their everyday lives that they expressed during his mayoral campaign, Kelliher said.
“For whatever reason, possibly multiple reasons, the city has not seemed to have a particular response to COVID-19,” he said.
Public comment likely won’t be taken at Monday’s work session, Kelliher said. It would be taken at the next council meeting Jan. 5 should members conclude there’s something else the city should be doing.
The new mayor said he’ll bring in perhaps three local professionals “who have experience with the effects of COVID-19 in our society” to offer their observations.
Kelliher said he doubts a call for a mask mandate will emerge from Monday’s work session, though some residents also noted the council’s silence on the matter.
“At this time, I do not believe the City Council would pass a mask mandate,” he said.
Monday’s other work session items focus on the nuts and bolts of preparing for and debating agenda items at council meetings.
Kelliher, who succeeded the retiring Livingston, and four freshman council members have had only one full meeting since they were sworn in Dec. 1.
City code establishes Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised — the most common rules of parliamentary procedure for local governments and private organizations — as the rules under which the council conducts its business.
Kelliher said he could benefit from a review of Robert’s Rules, first devised in 1876, as much as new and carryover council members.
Its key items govern such matters as how and when to make, amend and vote on motions to take particular actions and carrying on “appropriate and reasonable conversation in a public forum,” he said.
“This is going to be a long process,” Kelliher added. “We’re not going to go from being average at best (in following Robert’s) to being great.”
He doesn’t expect strict formality from council members or the public, he added, though city staff members now are being asked to formally address their remarks to the mayor, a council member asking a question or both.
Though it’s been 11 years since council members have been appointed to or met as committees, city code still says the mayor “shall appoint members of standing committees as the City Council may create.”
Kaschke, North Platte’s mayor from 2008 to 2012, told The Telegraph in April 2009 that he replaced council committees with nonvoting work sessions to improve communication between the mayor and council.
If the current council believes committees aren’t needed, “the council may or may not opt to amend that ordinance,” Kelliher said.
Otherwise, he wants to discuss “which specific committees would be useful in the next four years” so council members are as well informed as possible before meetings.
City code defines four council committees: Administration, Finance and Leisure Services; Community and Economic Development; Public Safety; and Public Works.
Though committees “have no authority to act in any administrative capacity,” it says, they’re supposed “to hear the requests of the public and staff and to make recommendation to the council based upon its findings.”
