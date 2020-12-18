North Platte City Council discuss COVID-19 response at work session Monday

Kelliher said he could benefit from a review of Robert’s Rules, first devised in 1876, as much as new and carryover council members.

Its key items govern such matters as how and when to make, amend and vote on motions to take particular actions and carrying on “appropriate and reasonable conversation in a public forum,” he said.

“This is going to be a long process,” Kelliher added. “We’re not going to go from being average at best (in following Robert’s) to being great.”

He doesn’t expect strict formality from council members or the public, he added, though city staff members now are being asked to formally address their remarks to the mayor, a council member asking a question or both.

Though it’s been 11 years since council members have been appointed to or met as committees, city code still says the mayor “shall appoint members of standing committees as the City Council may create.”

Kaschke, North Platte’s mayor from 2008 to 2012, told The Telegraph in April 2009 that he replaced council committees with nonvoting work sessions to improve communication between the mayor and council.