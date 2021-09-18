North Platte City Council faces short agenda at Tuesday meeting

Tuesday’s order of business for the North Platte City Council might be the epitome of a routine agenda.

All but three of the 16 agenda items appear on the evening’s “consent agenda,” which typically is approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

One of the few items on the regular agenda would set 2021-22 user fees for many city services. City water and wastewater rates were set separately Sept. 9.

North Platte residents can review the proposed fee schedules by clicking on “Agenda” on the city’s website at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.

Several other routine annual renewals are part of the consent agenda, including:

» Agreements with Lincoln County regarding road maintenance, information systems and library and emergency management services.

» Agreements with Gothenburg and Lincoln County for dispatching and with the North Platte Public Schools to provide a school resource officer from the Police Department.

Other items on the consent agenda would: