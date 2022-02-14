North Platte City Council gets first challenger; incumbents in local elections continue to file

Brian Flanders, supervisor of the 11th Judicial District’s state probation office, has become the first challenger for a North Platte City Council seat this year.

Flanders, 3301 Maplewood Drive, will square off against three-term Ward 3 incumbent Jim Carman.

Unopposed thus far are Council President Jim Nisley (Ward 1) and Councilmen Ty Lucas (Ward 2) and Ed Rieker (Ward 4). All have filed for re-election.

Incumbents across Nebraska have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file, even if they’re seeking a different elective office. All other would-be candidates have until March 1.

Candidates for federal, state or multicounty boards must file at Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office at Lincoln’s State Capitol. Those running for local or county offices must with their county clerk.

City Council and school board races will appear on North Platte’s May 10 primary ballot only if more than two candidates run in a given ward. Candidates otherwise will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.