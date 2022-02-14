North Platte City Council gets first challenger; incumbents in local elections continue to file

Brian Flanders, supervisor of the 11th Judicial District’s state probation office, has become the first challenger for a North Platte City Council seat this year.
Flanders, 3301 Maplewood Drive, will square off against three-term Ward 3 incumbent Jim Carman.
Unopposed thus far are Council President Jim Nisley (Ward 1) and Councilmen Ty Lucas (Ward 2) and Ed Rieker (Ward 4). All have filed for re-election.
Incumbents across Nebraska have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file, even if they’re seeking a different elective office. All other would-be candidates have until March 1.
Candidates for federal, state or multicounty boards must file at Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office at Lincoln’s State Capitol. Those running for local or county offices must with their county clerk.
City Council and school board races will appear on North Platte’s May 10 primary ballot only if more than two candidates run in a given ward. Candidates otherwise will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Flanders, who will turn 51 March 3, said he believes his more than two decades with Nebraska’s probation system would help him “bring some diversity to the council and keep community safety in mind.”
He shares a law enforcement background with Carman, a retired North Platte police officer and Lincoln County sheriff. Carman and Flanders served on the Police Department together from 1993 to 1999.
“Mr. Carman’s done some great things since he’s been on the council,” Flanders said. “But I think it’s time for a change.”
He added that the council “has taken some great steps” to renew North Platte’s economy since the Union Pacific Railroad reduced its Bailey Yard workforce in 2019.
He would work to keep building up North Platte’s housing stock for current and new residents as the city’s economic development projects pay off, he said.
“I want to keep moving North Platte forward,” Flanders said. “My kids live here, and I want to make sure North Platte 10, 20, 30 years from now is a great place.”
He graduated from North Platte High School in 1989 and received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1993 from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Flanders’ wife, Kim, is principal at McDonald Elementary School in North Platte. The couple has three daughters: twins Karli Mackley and Jaeli Steele, 25, and Emma, 17, an NPHS senior.
In other recent election filings affecting races in Lincoln County:
» Incumbent Mary Ridder of rural Callaway has filed for re-election to western Nebraska’s District 5 seat on the state Public Service Commission. Challenger Kevin Stocker of rural Scottsbluff filed earlier.
» Incumbent James Meismer of rural Paxton filed for re-election to his Subdistrict 5 seat on the Twin Platte Natural Resources District board.
» DeAnn Vaughn joined fellow incumbent Ryan Stearns in seeking new terms on the Brady school board.
» Todd McKeeman became the third incumbent and fourth overall candidate in the Maxwell school board race.
» Joshua Friesen became the second Wallace school board candidate, joining fellow incumbent Seth Hasenauer.
Lincoln County’s school board elections outside North Platte are at-large. Unless their respective May primary fields have more than two candidates per open seat, all will advance to the Nov. 8 election.
» Harry Stewart joined Janie Rasby in the Sutherland Hospital District race, while Ryan O’Hare of Cozad became the first candidate in this year’s Gothenburg Hospital District race.
Hospital district seats are filled in the May primary and won’t appear on November’s ballot. Conversely, village board races won’t be on May’s ballot but will be decided in November.