North Platte City Council gives first-round approval to consolidating mall's zoning

Council members voted 8-0 to grant the permit, which requires the Jensens to obtain the required building permit and pass city inspections.

» Ordinances to adopt lighting standards for parking lots and to rezone the former First Assembly of God Church and associated properties both won 8-0 first-round approval.

City officials have said the lighting ordinance seeks to require illumination levels that won’t disturb residents in nearby homes.

The rezoning ordinance would grant H-1 hospital zoning to the vacant church at 808 W. Philip Ave. and lots at 805 W. Reid Ave. New Life Church, which owns the properties, hopes to sell them for medical-related uses.

Before taking up the planning matters, the council:

» Accepted a “certificate of completion” for last year’s downtown street reconstruction and adopted ordinances to issue bonds totaling nearly $7.4 million for various completed infrastructure projects.

» Approved the evening’s routine “consent agenda” after Mayor Brandon Kelliher pulled from it his nomination of North Platte businesswoman Sophia Klein to a vacancy on the three-member Civil Service Commission.