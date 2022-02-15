North Platte City Council gives first-round approval to Lee Bird Field annexation

Airport operations selling items subject to state sales taxes also would have to charge the city’s sales tax if Lee Bird is annexed.

The airport restaurant remains in operation for now, Jacobson said. But “I don’t know (that) the sales tax was a big deal for our people” in asking for annexation, he said.

Tryon also questioned supporters’ contention that annexing Lee Bird would allow the city to secure more grants for the airport.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., “has already said the airport’s going to get a million dollars,” she said.

That’s not the type of grant being discussed, Jacobson said, adding that Fischer was referring to Lee Bird’s first $1.01 million installment of American Relief Plan funds for airports tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Telegraph reported news of the ARP grant Dec. 24. That money will be saved toward a new airport terminal called for in Lee Bird’s 20-year master plan, Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said then.

Jacobson said city and Airport Authority leaders have discussed how annexation would allow economic development grants available through the city to be offered for development projects at the airport.