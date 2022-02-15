North Platte City Council gives first-round approval to Lee Bird Field annexation

Each of the four ordinances annexing different parcels advanced on 5-3 votes, with council members Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods voting “no” each time.
Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Pete Volz, Ty Lucas, Brad Garrick and Jim Carman voted to move the ordinances to second-round votes March 1.
The overall annexation package of nearly 2,000 acres would be up for final approval March 15 if Tuesday’s margins hold up then.
It’s possible, however, that final action on the parcel including the Tri-County Project diversion dam at the Platte River forks could have its final vote postponed.
Proposed “overlay districts” to protect dam operations and allow hunting throughout the annexation area may not be ready for council adoption by March 15, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
Meeting that timeline might require a special meeting of the city Planning Commission, which holds its regular meeting Feb. 22.
The North Platte Regional Airport property makes up the largest by far of the annexation proposal’s four segments.
The others cover Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s dam area south of Lee Bird; land owned by Alan Erickson generally between the Union Pacific Railroad, East Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 30; and the Croell Inc. sand and gravel plant between U.S. 30, the railroad and the North Platte River.
Woods, who like Tryon and Rieker typically opposes TIF projects, didn’t explain his “no” vote. But Tryon made it clear she’s opposed to any move that enables further TIF projects at Lee Bird or in the city.
“I really don’t see the benefit of the city taking it in, other than to increase the city land mass,” she said.
Planning Administrator Judy Clark has said the annexation package would reduce the city’s percentage of “substandard and blighted” land from 26.4% to 21.6%. State law caps the TIF-eligible percentage at 35% for cities North Platte’s size.
The availability of TIF to encourage private air-dependent businesses to lease tax-exempt airport land and build taxable buildings on it was one reason behind the North Platte Airport Authority’s request to annex the 103-year-old airport.
Because land at Lee Bird is publicly owned, airport board Chairman Mike Jacobson said, property taxes cannot be collected on business buildings atop airport land if the Airport Authority builds and installs them.
But if a private entity were to lease land at the airport and build atop it, its buildings and business equipment would be taxable.
NebraskaLand Bank pays property taxes on the hangar it built on leased Lee Bird land, Jacobson said. TIF increases the chance of other developers doing likewise, he added.
Rieker tied his “no” vote to his discomfort with offering public aid to private enterprise.
“I would hope that when we have an additional $50 million dropped in the laps of this community that we should have sufficient people willing to take risks and develop property without government subsidies,” he said.
Rieker referred to the estimated annual payroll at Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed North Platte beef processing plant.
He, Tryon and Woods joined in the council’s 8-0 vote Dec. 7 offering $21.5 million in TIF toward Sustainable Beef’s construction costs and enabling the pending purchase of an old city sewer lagoon as the plant site.
The trio consistently opposed last spring’s aid package for renovating District 177, North Platte’s 1972 mall. It included both TIF and a 1.95% “enhanced employment tax” confined to businesses there.
Tryon rejected two other points made by some supporters of annexing Lee Bird, one of which involved the Lincoln Highway Diner inside the 1952 terminal.
“They’re moving out,” Tryon said. “That’s common knowledge.”
Jacobson said later Tuesday that diner operator Danny Neff plans to consolidate his North Platte restaurant operations at a location near his PegLeg Brewing Co. on East Halligan Drive.
Airport operations selling items subject to state sales taxes also would have to charge the city’s sales tax if Lee Bird is annexed.
The airport restaurant remains in operation for now, Jacobson said. But “I don’t know (that) the sales tax was a big deal for our people” in asking for annexation, he said.
Tryon also questioned supporters’ contention that annexing Lee Bird would allow the city to secure more grants for the airport.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., “has already said the airport’s going to get a million dollars,” she said.
That’s not the type of grant being discussed, Jacobson said, adding that Fischer was referring to Lee Bird’s first $1.01 million installment of American Relief Plan funds for airports tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Telegraph reported news of the ARP grant Dec. 24. That money will be saved toward a new airport terminal called for in Lee Bird’s 20-year master plan, Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said then.
Jacobson said city and Airport Authority leaders have discussed how annexation would allow economic development grants available through the city to be offered for development projects at the airport.
Councilman Ty Lucas, addressing Tryon’s objections, noted that the council would have to approve any individual TIF project at the airport. Before that, it would have to decide whether Lee Bird meets state TIF standards.
“I would hope we would have faith in future councils that we wouldn’t abuse” TIF, he said.
The only discussion during the plan’s 20-minute public hearing covered bringing Central’s diversion dam area inside the city.
Mike Drain, the Holdrege-based district’s natural resources and compliance manager, said “Central’s first preference would be to not be inside the city limits.”
But Central won’t oppose annexation, he added, noting it would give city planners a less angular city limit line.
Drain and Clark said they discussed an overlay district for Central’s dam operations Monday with City Engineer Brent Burklund.
Such a district would coexist with regular city zoning, specifying certain activities allowed or forbidden inside it, Clark said.
She and her staff are working on a separate overlay district protecting hunting in and near the annexed areas. City codes rule out firing projectiles in town.
Drain said the Platte forks aren’t open to public hunting, but Central grants special permits to its employees and board members.
More by Todd von Kampen
Five stories that helped uncover more of North Platte's history
Throughout a year marking the 80th anniversary of North Platte's World War II Canteen, reporter Todd von Kampen told the story of the Kansas National Guard unit that spurred that -- as well as many more stories that shed light on North Platte's past.
We arrived in camp about 11 o’clock yesterday morning. ... (My tentmates) are all Dodge City boys and the best bunch of fellows in camp. It wo…
How a drill master in the English army and seventeen young women from Lexington gained statewide acclaim
First in Lexington (1894-96) and again in North Platte (1897-98), director William Henderson Hamilton trained 17 teenage women to perform military drills with a precision that startled viewers.
We’ll mark our official 140th birthday in exactly three weeks. But today marks 125 years since Harvey W. Hill’s first issue of the Daily Telegraph hit the streets.
If any North Platte issues of the Frontier Index survive, they haven’t been found. But digital newspaper archives have confirmed when our city’s press history truly began.
Nothing remains of the cabins, stables and Pony Express station where the Nebraska City brothers planted roots in 1859 rather than continue to Colorado’s gold fields. But the memory of the spot lives on.