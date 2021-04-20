North Platte City Council gives second-round approval to mall rezoning

In addition to advancing an ordinance to consolidate Platte River Mall’s zoning, the North Platte City Council gave second-round approval to two other ordinances at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Most of the 53-minute meeting was taken up by a 38-minute executive session after approval of the five-item “consent agenda.”

Ordinances adopting lighting standards for parking lots and granting H-1 hospital zoning to a former church building were unanimously moved to a final council vote May 4.

The latter ordinance involves the former First Assembly of God building at 808 W. Philip Ave. and associated lots at and near 805 W. Reid Ave.

Council members also:

» Ratified Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s appointments of Angie Forbes and Emily Wurl to the city Planning Commission to replace recently resigned members.

Forbes will finish the term of Bonnie Kruse, whose term expires in July. Wurl succeeds Travis Herdt, whose term runs until July 2022.

» Approved special designated liquor licenses for the Creativity Unlimited Arts Council for upcoming events May 22 at the D&N Event Center and June 12 and July 24 at the Prairie Arts Center.