North Platte City Council gives unanimous approval to UTV ordinance

Utility-type vehicles will be legal on most North Platte streets starting April 1 after the City Council gave the necessary ordinance 8-0 final approval Tuesday.
The vote followed a final tweak to the ordinance to say UTV drivers must carry the same type and levels of liability insurance that the state requires of licensed motor vehicle drivers.
Council members voted 8-0 for the amendment by Councilman Pete Volz, who said the measure’s requirement for liability insurance should have tied it specifically to Nebraska’s financial responsibility law.
“I think it might have slipped through the gap” as the ordinance was being drafted, said Volz, a North Platte insurance agent.
Councilman Ed Rieker asked if the amendment was necessary since the ordinance won’t allow UTVs to be driven on state highways inside North Platte.
Volz replied that the measure allows the vehicles to cross U.S. Highways 30 (Rodeo Road/East 12th Street), U.S. 83 (Jeffers Street and South Dewey Street) or Nebraska Highway 56G (Newberry Access).
If a UTV collides with another vehicle in those intersections, “they would be operating on that highway,” Volz replied. “I think the more inclusive, the better.”
Council members Jan. 4 added a rear-view mirror requirement to the measure’s list of required UTV safety equipment. They unanimously advanced the ordinance that night and Jan. 18.
Once it takes effect, the ordinance will allow UTVs to be driven on streets other than the three state highways between sunrise and sunset.
Drivers must be at least 18, hold a valid driver’s license of farm permit and drive no faster than 25 or 30 mph, depending on speed limits.
The ordinance specifies an April 1 effective date so police can acquire special city UTV license plates and finalize inspection procedures, said City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.
Council members Tuesday also voted 7-1 to grant permission to the fledgling North Platte Plainsmen baseball team to set off fireworks at six Friday night games in June and July.
They voted Dec. 21 to lease Bill Wood Field for home games by the new amateur “wood-bat” team of college-level ballplayers. The Plainsmen, who open May 24, will share the field with North Platte’s FNBO Nationals American Legion team.
The new team’s proposal said fireworks would be set off near the ballfield by a licensed pyrotechnician at dusk on June 3, 10, 17 and 24 and July 8 and 15.
Councilman Mark Woods voted against the request, saying he didn’t want to set a precedent for other businesses asking the city to set off fireworks.
Council colleague Ty Lucas asked Fire Marshal Mike McConnell if the Fire Department could step in to block fireworks if conditions on a given night are too risky.
It can, McConnell answered. “If it’s way too windy or way too dry, we will take those into consideration before the game has started.”
The fire marshal, who succeeded now-retired George Lewis last September, added that the actual site where the fireworks will be launched sits a block away from Fire Station No. 2 at 1302 N. Sycamore St.
“If need be, (firefighters) can be there pretty quickly,” McConnell said.
In other business, the council:
» Held a 26-minute executive session to discuss contract negotiations. No action was taken after the closed session.
» Gave second-round approval to a trio of ordinances selling city lots at 1300 and 1320 Prospect Drive to Pat Clinch LLC and rezoning residential lots at 4321 and 4421 S. Willow St. from A-1 “transitional agriculture” to R-1 residential.
All three ordinances will face third and final votes Feb. 15.
» Voted 8-0 to adopt an ordinance selling a city-owned lot at 301 N. Pacific St. to Cody Stagemeyer. Council members waived the usual requirement for three “yes” votes.
The council will reconvene at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a nonvoting work session to review possible updates to residential zoning regulations and discuss “land banks” with McCook City Attorney Nathaniel Mustion.
Members of the city Planning Commission, which is nearly ready to send the council a package of zoning updates, are also expected to attend Thursday’s meeting.