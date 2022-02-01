North Platte City Council gives unanimous approval to UTV ordinance

Councilman Mark Woods voted against the request, saying he didn’t want to set a precedent for other businesses asking the city to set off fireworks.

Council colleague Ty Lucas asked Fire Marshal Mike McConnell if the Fire Department could step in to block fireworks if conditions on a given night are too risky.

It can, McConnell answered. “If it’s way too windy or way too dry, we will take those into consideration before the game has started.”

The fire marshal, who succeeded now-retired George Lewis last September, added that the actual site where the fireworks will be launched sits a block away from Fire Station No. 2 at 1302 N. Sycamore St.

“If need be, (firefighters) can be there pretty quickly,” McConnell said.

In other business, the council:

» Held a 26-minute executive session to discuss contract negotiations. No action was taken after the closed session.

» Gave second-round approval to a trio of ordinances selling city lots at 1300 and 1320 Prospect Drive to Pat Clinch LLC and rezoning residential lots at 4321 and 4421 S. Willow St. from A-1 “transitional agriculture” to R-1 residential.