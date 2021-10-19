North Platte City Council hires Kansas City firm to help broaden choices on insurance

City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said Monday that city officials expect to maintain their self-insured status unless possible alternatives suggests that isn’t the best course.

Councilman Pete Volz, himself an insurance agent, noted Tuesday that EMC Insurance Cos. and Travelers Indemnity Co. are essentially the only current alternatives to LARM in taking on cities’ liability insurance.

James Charlesworth said his firm would help the city analyze any bids it receives to determine whether it makes sense to stay with LARM or pick a different administrator.

But he declined to guarantee the city will save a particular percentage or anything at all. In difficult insurance markets, sometimes “the best we can do is keep the increase as low as possible,” he said.

Charlesworth Consulting will receive $30,000 a year plus expenses. It also will receive up to $2,500 per claim paid off by other insurers when an accident involving city employees isn’t the city’s or employees’ fault.

James Charlesworth explained the latter provision, noting that it’s common to “subrogate” the collection of claims on other insurers to firms like his.