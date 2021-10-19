North Platte City Council hires Kansas City firm to help broaden choices on insurance

A Kansas City consulting firm hired by the North Platte City Council Tuesday will be tasked with positioning the city to save money on liability insurance costs and claims.
The council voted 8-0 to empower Mayor Brandon Kelliher to complete a contract with Charlesworth Consulting, which also will take on risk management duties for the city.
The firm will prepare to issue a “request for proposal” during 2022 so the city might broaden its choices in who administers its self-funded insurance plan when working on the city’s 2022-23 budget next summer.
Owner James Charlesworth said he and his staff also will work with city departments to better manage safety risks so the city might get its best possible bids.
“We focus on making suggestions based on our knowledge, and it’s up to you whether to move forward or not,” Charlesworth told council members by phone.
Because North Platte is a “self-insured” city, it pays fees to third-party administrators to manage its liability insurance plan as opposed to turning everything over to insurers by buying policies and paying premiums.
The League Association of Risk Management, an arm of the League of Nebraska Municipalities, will again be the city’s third-party administrator for the 2021-22 fiscal year. North Platte also is a member municipality of LARM.
City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said Monday that city officials expect to maintain their self-insured status unless possible alternatives suggests that isn’t the best course.
Councilman Pete Volz, himself an insurance agent, noted Tuesday that EMC Insurance Cos. and Travelers Indemnity Co. are essentially the only current alternatives to LARM in taking on cities’ liability insurance.
James Charlesworth said his firm would help the city analyze any bids it receives to determine whether it makes sense to stay with LARM or pick a different administrator.
But he declined to guarantee the city will save a particular percentage or anything at all. In difficult insurance markets, sometimes “the best we can do is keep the increase as low as possible,” he said.
Charlesworth Consulting will receive $30,000 a year plus expenses. It also will receive up to $2,500 per claim paid off by other insurers when an accident involving city employees isn’t the city’s or employees’ fault.
James Charlesworth explained the latter provision, noting that it’s common to “subrogate” the collection of claims on other insurers to firms like his.
But his firm also will pursue claim payments in cases in cases where relatively low-cost city equipment is damaged, such as guardrails or traffic lights.
Insurers don’t often bother with such claims, but “we have expertise in tracking those down,” James Charlesworth said. “It can be as little as a $100 street sign.”
After the council’s vote, Kelliher announced that a different firm’s unrelated contract proposal to provide a work and safety performance improvement plan had been pulled from the evening’s agenda.
Check-6 Inc. of Tulsa, Oklahoma, had offered to provide three week-long workshops and an additional week of mentoring of key city employees at a cost of $108,650.
That considerably exceeded the city’s $36,200 budget for what it was seeking, Kibbon said.
In other business, the council:
» Voted 8-0 to adopt an ordinance vacating a 20-foot-wide city access easement between two lots owned by Paul Wyman at 1321 and 1401 E. Second St.
Planning Administrator Judy Clark said that easement, which provided access to a garage at 1321 E. Second, will be replaced by a private easement that Wyman has granted and filed with the city.
Council members agreed to waive the usual rule requiring three “yes” votes to adopt an ordinance. The city hasn’t used the expiring public easement, Clark said.
» Gave 8-0 first-round approval to a proposed rezoning of a 6,300-square-foot lot at 406 West F St. so its owner can double an existing brick duplex into a fourplex.
Marcus Doughty of North Platte has asked the city to change the lot’s residential zoning from R-2 to R-3. Both types allow duplexes, but only R-3 allows multifamily housing, Clark said.
» Heard Doyce Williams, 1003 East B St., ask city leaders to grant equal lengths of time to every member of the public who speaks on a proposal.
Williams, who spoke during the meeting’s “public agenda request” period, took issue with the city’s practice of giving permit applicants or those seeking a council action up to 20 minutes to explain their request while limiting all other speakers to 3 minutes.
“The unfairness of that is blinding to me,” said Williams, adding he was speaking generally rather than about any particular proposal. “I think it’d go a long way toward not angering people who get the short stick.”
Council agendas routinely say members of the public may “address specific agenda items at the pleasure of the mayor.”
It also asks speakers to “please address the council through the mayor and limit remarks to 3 minutes or less.”
Mayors retain discretion to grant more time, which both Kelliher and immediate predecessor Dwight Livingston have done on multiple occasions in recent years.