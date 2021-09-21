North Platte City Council makes short work of long agenda

North Platte City Council members needed just eight minutes Tuesday to dispose of a long agenda of routine items.
Thirteen of the 16 action items were part of the evening’s “consent agenda,” which allows the council to approve items appearing on it with a single vote.
Members did so, 7-0, then likewise voted unanimously to set 2021-22 user-fee schedules, issue two construction warrants for later bonding and approve claims. Councilman Jim Carman was absent.
Through the single consent-agenda vote, the council:
» Renewed interlocal agreements with Lincoln County regarding road maintenance, information systems and library and emergency management services.
» Likewise renewed agreements with Gothenburg and Lincoln County for dispatching and with the North Platte Public Schools to provide a school resource officer from the Police Department.
» Contracted with Alexandra Stroud to operate the city’s government access cable TV system.
» Ratified Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s appointments of five new members of the 12-member Library Advisory Board and reappointed current member Sandy Stoll for a third three-year term.
New library board members are Sheila Furley, Tamina Hartman, Holly Andrews, Julie Bunker and Elyse Bohling.