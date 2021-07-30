North Platte City Council meeting agenda includes industrial rail park, QGF request for proposed meatpacking plant

The firm’s mostly Nebraska-based organizers proposed March 18 to build an 875-employee, single-shift meatpacking plant inside the berm of a retired lagoon at North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant along Newberry Access.

CEO David Briggs said then that Sustainable Beef would ask the city to sell it the lagoon and provide tax increment financing.

TIF aid would mainly go to help offset costs of raising the base of the berm’s 8- to 10-foot-deep bowl by about half its depth.

Briggs, who also is CEO of Alliance-based Westco Cooperative, told the QGF panel July 19 that the $1 million would keep project planning moving so the redevelopment plan can be presented no sooner than late August.

Even if the council approves the loans and an eventual sale-and-TIF plan, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy would have to grant Sustainable Beef an operating permit.

The state agency, which would take public input and hold its own public hearing, also would contact any federal agencies with jurisdiction over the preferred plant site near where the Platte River’s two forks join.

Sustainable Beef hopes to start operation sometime in 2023 if it gains the necessary approvals in a timely fashion, Briggs has said.