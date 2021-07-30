North Platte City Council meeting agenda includes industrial rail park, QGF request for proposed meatpacking plant

A busy North Platte City Council meeting Tuesday will feature requests for Quality Growth Fund support for a proposed meatpacking plant and industrial “rail park.”
They’ll be taken up early in the council’s first regular August meeting, set to start at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber at 211 W. Third St.
Council members will be asked to approve a pair of forgivable loans totaling $1 million to Sustainable Beef LLC toward engineering and other planning costs of its would-be beef plant.
Half of the $1 million would come from QGF’s city sales-tax pool reserved for economic development projects. The other $500,000 would come from the NorthWestern Energy Economic Development Fund, financed by North Platte’s longtime natural gas provider.
Council approval of QGF’s half of the $1 million was recommended 5-0 July 19 by the members of the fund’s Citizens Review Committee.
That same quintet, joined by NorthWestern District Manager Dennis Placke, makes up the advisory committee for the utility’s economic development fund. It voted 6-0 to recommend its $500,000 of the loans.
Both versions of the panel called for making payout of the loans contingent on subsequent council approval of a long-expected redevelopment plan from Sustainable Beef.
The firm’s mostly Nebraska-based organizers proposed March 18 to build an 875-employee, single-shift meatpacking plant inside the berm of a retired lagoon at North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant along Newberry Access.
CEO David Briggs said then that Sustainable Beef would ask the city to sell it the lagoon and provide tax increment financing.
TIF aid would mainly go to help offset costs of raising the base of the berm’s 8- to 10-foot-deep bowl by about half its depth.
Briggs, who also is CEO of Alliance-based Westco Cooperative, told the QGF panel July 19 that the $1 million would keep project planning moving so the redevelopment plan can be presented no sooner than late August.
Even if the council approves the loans and an eventual sale-and-TIF plan, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy would have to grant Sustainable Beef an operating permit.
The state agency, which would take public input and hold its own public hearing, also would contact any federal agencies with jurisdiction over the preferred plant site near where the Platte River’s two forks join.
Sustainable Beef hopes to start operation sometime in 2023 if it gains the necessary approvals in a timely fashion, Briggs has said.
No formal public hearings are required for the council to approve the QGF and NorthWestern loans. The advisory panel took comments on both at its meeting last month.
After considering the beef-plant loans, council members will decide whether to commit $200,000 a year in QGF funds over 10 years toward securing state matching funds to build the proposed rail park outside Hershey.
Those funds are available to rail-park projects statewide under Legislative Bill 40, introduced by state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte and passed 49-0 by lawmakers in May.
LB 40 matches the first $2.5 million in locally secured rail-park dollars at $2.50 for every $1. The state match rises to $5 for every $1 of locally raised funds above $2.5 million.
Though the bill sets a $50 million statewide cap on rail-park support, its text allows any single project to receive up to $30 million in all.
QGF currently has enough in uncommitted funds to start the rail-park commitment even if the beef-plant loans are approved, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
He said the fund would have roughly $1.5 million available after Nebraskaland Days’ release of its $350,000 COVID-19 line of credit. The council, which granted that in 2020, will be asked to accept that release Tuesday.
The $1.5 million total also includes the first $325,000 of the maximum $650,000 QGF can earn in new funds during 2020-21, said Person, who administers the fund for the city.
Record-setting city sales-tax income has locked in the first $325,000, based on the QGF funding formula voters renewed last year.
The city is well on its way toward earning the rest if its year-long record pace in sales-tax collections continues, according to The Telegraph’s tracking of net sales-tax income.