North Platte City Council meets for work session to discuss reviving committee system, addressing pandemic

“I’ve never felt I’ve been imposed on” by city government,” Reeves said. “The (health) recommendations came out, and we’ve followed them to the best of our ability.”

The church has hand sanitizers, observes social distancing and discourages people from coming to church when they feel ill. But masks remain optional, the pastor added.

“I think it’s important as a leader that you do not lead with fear,” Reeves said. “I’ve encouraged people to trust the Lord and to have a little peace and calm when our government is making decisions.”

Kelliher said it’s up to the council to indicate whether any kind of COVID-19 statement should be debated at the Jan. 5 meeting.

Options include “something more restrictive, like other communities have done ... or something more positive, which is my preference,” he said.

The seven members in attendance were mostly skeptical about officially encouraging masks or other steps to restrain COVID-19’s spread. Council President Jim Nisley was absent.

Councilman Pete Volz said “strongly encouraging” the use of masks “doesn’t bother me,” though he opposes a mandate or renewed strict limits on public gatherings.