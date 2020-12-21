North Platte City Council meets for work session to discuss reviving committee system, addressing pandemic

North Platte City Council members Monday night universally spoke against a COVID-19 mask mandate and showed little enthusiasm for formally addressing the pandemic.
Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s invitation to discuss whether the council should do so led the agenda for the nonvoting “work session.”
Members were more receptive to reviving the city’s dormant council committee system, which was put into hibernation in 2009.
Kelliher and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said they’d put together a proposal for council members to revise and consider at the next regular meeting Jan. 5.
Monday’s COVID-19 discussion followed a series of “field trips” so council members could ask questions of Great Plains Health workers.
Kelliher, GPH’s chief information officer, organized four such hospital visits. Six of the eight council members took part, with one or two attending at a time, he said.
The new mayor’s efforts to have local experts on COVID-19’s community effects fizzled, with the mayor saying two of the three he had invited to Monday’s session had to cancel.
The third, Pastor William Reeves Sr. of North Platte Baptist Church, said he and his congregation appreciated the city’s hands-off approach to COVID-19 health measures.
“I’ve never felt I’ve been imposed on” by city government,” Reeves said. “The (health) recommendations came out, and we’ve followed them to the best of our ability.”
The church has hand sanitizers, observes social distancing and discourages people from coming to church when they feel ill. But masks remain optional, the pastor added.
“I think it’s important as a leader that you do not lead with fear,” Reeves said. “I’ve encouraged people to trust the Lord and to have a little peace and calm when our government is making decisions.”
Kelliher said it’s up to the council to indicate whether any kind of COVID-19 statement should be debated at the Jan. 5 meeting.
Options include “something more restrictive, like other communities have done ... or something more positive, which is my preference,” he said.
The seven members in attendance were mostly skeptical about officially encouraging masks or other steps to restrain COVID-19’s spread. Council President Jim Nisley was absent.
Councilman Pete Volz said “strongly encouraging” the use of masks “doesn’t bother me,” though he opposes a mandate or renewed strict limits on public gatherings.
“We’re kind of late in the ballgame” to address the issue, “but we (still) have three or four or five months to deal with this” virus, Volz said. “This isn’t a time to rest on our laurels.”
He added later that he was impressed at the high percentage of people voluntarily wearing masks to Thursday’s Christmas open house at the Hotel Pawnee, now under restoration.
During his GPH visit, Councilman Ty Lucas said, he was bothered to hear some hospital workers say “they feel their work isn’t being respected” when residents fail to follow COVID-19 health recommendations.
But Lucas added that Gov. Pete Ricketts has done well in providing “calm leadership” for Nebraskans on health measures without mandating masks at the state level.
Most council members opposed voicing anything seen as impinging upon residents’ personal freedoms.
“When I was campaigning, I don’t recall one person talking about COVID,” said new Councilwoman Donna Tryon. “It was all about property taxes — ‘How can I get my property taxes lower?’”
Councilman Mark Woods said Buffalo Bill Manor, where he works part-time, has had few COVID-19 issues and didn’t impose a mask mandate until after he himself got the virus.
“There’s been a lot of fearmongering, (though) not by anyone here,” he said. “You can’t live in fear. It does not work.”
Kelliher invited council members to contact him should they want to offer a proposal for Jan. 5. Residents should call their ward’s representatives if they have thoughts, he said.
The council informally agreed to take a closer look at reactivating council committees, used to review possible agenda items for decades.
Though city codes call for four such committees, the system was set aside by former Mayor Marc Kaschke. He substituted all-council work sessions with the goal of improving mayor-council communication, he told The Telegraph in April 2009.
If the council prefers work sessions, it should abolish committees for good, Kelliher said Monday. But committees can “improve the efficiency of what happens in this room and to take advantage of the abilities of our members.”
Each committee had no more than four members, meaning each council member sat on two committees, according to a Telegraph review of past stories and council minutes.
Committee meetings were public, with at least two members needed for a formal meeting. Though they made recommendations, the council had the last word, as with today’s all-citizen Quality Growth Fund committee and Planning Commission.
Kibbon, a former University of Wyoming administrator, and Police Chief Daniel Hudson, a retired Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant, both said they’d find council committees more of a benefit than a burden.
“You have a much more in-depth back-and-forth” with council members, who thus gain expertise on the issues before their committees, Hudson said.
“We can discuss matters outside the council meeting on simple issues, like what color of truck are we buying,” Kibbon added.
Woods and Councilmen Ed Rieker and Brad Garrick said they liked the idea, with Rieker saying it could provide “more openness and transparency in governance.”
“I think North Platte’s headed in a different direction” in that regard, “and it pleases me to say that,” Rieker said.
