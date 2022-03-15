North Platte City Council OKs health, accident insurance provider

Several North Platte City Council members expressed angst Tuesday over their choices for renewing the city’s health and accident insurance.

The main issue: The lower of two bidders is based overseas.

The council, which reviewed the situation at a nonvoting Wednesday work session, voted 7-0 to accept Tokio Marine HCC’s proposal under the city’s self-insured structure for 2022-23.

The other proposal came from Western & Southern Financial Group, which has its home office in Cincinnati. Tokio Marine, part of Japan’s Mitsubishi conglomerate, has its main U.S. office in Houston.

Council members said Tokio Marine’s proposal promised to save the city about $110,000 in health insurance costs.

But Councilman Ed Rieker abstained from the vote, saying he couldn’t reconcile his need to protect taxpayers with his distaste for sending any of their money out of the country.

“From a strictly financial sense, it makes total sense” to approve Tokio Marine’s coverage, he said. But “I’m not sure I’m able to make a decision that really reflects what I believe.”

Council members Mark Woods and Donna Tryon said they also prefer keeping city business as local as possible but leaned toward saving tax money this time.

Tokio Marine’s proposed costs were 15% to 20% below Western & Southern’s proposal, Woods said. “The cost savings are so significant.”

The council agreed 8-0 to a motion charging Mayor Brandon Kelliher with forming a committee to review city health costs and coverage over the next year.

Where the city’s health insurance administrator comes from isn’t the only issue, Councilman Ty Lucas said in proposing the review committee.

He noted that city employees now can choose only single or family coverage. They ought to have options for “plus-one” coverage for a parent and child, paying nothing for coinsurance or making use of a health savings account.

Combined city and employee health costs still run higher than those of Nebraska cities of similar size, Lucas added.

City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said a review committee makes sense. But he added that city staff looked into the issues with providing the insurance options Lucas mentioned.

HSA coverage can be problematic for self-insured employers like North Platte, because it tends to drive up rates for employees who don’t use them, he said.

Council members Tuesday also approved the city’s 2021-22 one- and six-year road program, which features repaving projects across North Platte and the widening of North Lakeview Boulevard from West A to Front streets.

Western Engineering Inc. crews should start laying fresh asphalt next week on a long stretch of West Front, said City Engineer Brent Burklund.

In other business, the council:

» Ratified Kelliher’s appointments of Randy Billingsley and Greg Wilke to complete unexpired terms on the North Platte Airport Authority and the Community Redevelopment Authority respectively.

Both will finish the terms of new state Sen. Mike Jacobson, who chaired both boards before his Feb. 23 appointment to finish Mike Groene’s second and last District 42 term.

Billingsley will serve on the Airport Authority board until 2025. Wilke, a former Planning Commission chairman, will serve on the CRA until June unless reappointed by Kelliher.

» Gave final approval to an ordinance establishing a “street improvement district” for next year’s rebuilding of South Jeffers Street from First to Leota streets. Jeffers there doubles as U.S. Highway 83’s southbound lanes.

