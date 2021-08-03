North Platte City Council OKs loans for Sustainable Beef plant, approves QGF for rail-park help

Council members voted 6-1 in favor of the NorthWestern loan, which was considered first, and 5-2 to approve the QGF loan. Councilwoman Donna Tryon was absent Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Councilman Ty Lucas voted against both requests, saying he supports the loans themselves but wanted to beef up the city’s chances of recovering the $1 million in case Sustainable Beef’s project should fall apart.

Lucas lost a 4-3 vote to cap the NorthWestern loan’s forgivable period at five years and better enable the city to pursue repayment through the letter of credit. He didn’t seek a similar amendment to the QGF loan.

Councilman Brad Garrick voted with Lucas against the QGF loan but supported the NorthWestern loan. Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Pete Volz, Jim Carman, Ed Rieker and Mark Woods voted for both loans.

Council members later voted 7-0 to commit $200,000 a year over 10 years to help gain state funds for the rail park under a new state law.

Legislative Bill 40, spearheaded by Groene and passed 49-0 in May, offers generous matching funds to develop the park and assist an initial anchor tenant. The state will begin taking LB 40 applications in late August.