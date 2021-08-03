North Platte City Council OKs loans for Sustainable Beef plant, approves QGF for rail-park help

Sustainable Beef LLC will receive a pair of forgivable loans totaling $1 million to help with planning costs for its proposed North Platte meatpacking plant along Newberry Access.
City Council members Tuesday approved the loans during a nearly two-hour meeting in which they also set aside Quality Growth Fund money to leverage state matching funds to build an industrial “rail park” outside Hershey.
The council also authorized the use in North Platte of state Sen. Mike Groene’s 2020 “microTIF” law, which offers partial property tax refunds for owners of older homes and business buildings who repair or replace them.
Sustainable Beef’s loans will total $500,000 apiece from QGF, funded by reserved city sales taxes, and the separate NorthWestern Energy Economic Development Fund, financed by North Platte’s natural gas provider.
They won’t be paid out unless the council approves the firm’s long-awaited redevelopment plan. It’s expected to include sale of a retired city sewer lagoon for the 875-employee plant and tax increment financing to help offset costs of raising the lagoon’s base.
Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs of Alliance said he expects to present the sale-and-TIF plan at the city Planning Commission’s Aug. 24 meeting.
The separate $500,000 loans would be forgiven once Sustainable Beef’s payroll reaches $20 million. Sustainable Beef must provide a letter of credit once available from its lender.
Council members voted 6-1 in favor of the NorthWestern loan, which was considered first, and 5-2 to approve the QGF loan. Councilwoman Donna Tryon was absent Tuesday.
Councilman Ty Lucas voted against both requests, saying he supports the loans themselves but wanted to beef up the city’s chances of recovering the $1 million in case Sustainable Beef’s project should fall apart.
Lucas lost a 4-3 vote to cap the NorthWestern loan’s forgivable period at five years and better enable the city to pursue repayment through the letter of credit. He didn’t seek a similar amendment to the QGF loan.
Councilman Brad Garrick voted with Lucas against the QGF loan but supported the NorthWestern loan. Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Pete Volz, Jim Carman, Ed Rieker and Mark Woods voted for both loans.
Council members later voted 7-0 to commit $200,000 a year over 10 years to help gain state funds for the rail park under a new state law.
Legislative Bill 40, spearheaded by Groene and passed 49-0 in May, offers generous matching funds to develop the park and assist an initial anchor tenant. The state will begin taking LB 40 applications in late August.
The council’s vote requires the fund’s Citizens Review Committee to review the rail-park commitment annually to ensure QGF is generating enough new money to fulfill it.
Members likewise voted 7-0 to open up use of microTIF to owners of North Platte homes or business buildings that are at least 60 years old and in a area designated “substandard and blighted” for “regular” TIF purposes.
Groene won 49-0 final approval for the concept in August 2020, when senators passed LB 1021.
About 338 North Platte homes built in 1961 or earlier already lie within TIF-eligible areas. With Tuesday’s vote, their owners can immediately apply for microTIF if they have a project.
Please read Thursday's Telegraph or visit nptelegraph.com for additional details from Tuesday's City Council meeting.