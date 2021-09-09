North Platte City Council passes budget with unanimous approval

North Platte City Council members Thursday gave unanimous 7-0 approval to a 2021-22 budget that cuts overall spending authority for the third straight year and slightly reduces the city’s property tax rate.
They did likewise with a resolution to exercise the city’s maximum spending authority under state budget lids — a step city officials said was aimed at future years.
Ordinances setting next year’s city water and wastewater rates and employee salary schedules also won unanimous adoption during a special budget meeting. Councilman Mark Woods was absent.
With Thursday’s vote, authorized spending power for all city funds will be nearly $136.7 million in the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
That’s 6.9% less than in 2020-21 and 9.1% less than the city’s all-time record budget of $150.3 million in 2018-19. The city will employ the full-time equivalent of 6½ fewer people in 2021-22.
Once again, however, North Platte’s general fund — which supplies most city services — accounts for less than one-fourth of the total budget.
Self-supporting Municipal Light & Water and other funds under the council’s control make up the other three-fourths.
While the $32.8 million general fund will grow by 3.8%, overall cuts in ML&W’s electric, water and sewer funds (5.4%) and the city’s other funds (20.4%) more than offset that increase.
The new budget also establishes the city’s first-ever general-fund cash reserve of $3.31 million. The council would have to formally amend the budget to tap it.
The city’s property tax request remained unchanged at nearly $7.17 million. Its 2021 tax rate will fall 0.11% — from 44.3 cents to 44.2 cents per $100 of taxable value — because valuations inside city limits grew by the same percentage.
No residents spoke at a public hearing on the property tax rate preceding Thursday’s budget votes. A Tuesday hearing on the full budget likewise drew no public comments.
The council’s tax-rate vote included approval of a North Platte Airport Authority tax rate of almost 6.85 cents per $100 of taxable value.
The airport board will vote on its $2.98 million 2021-22 budget Sept. 20. Its property tax request would be $1.11 million, nearly $2,000 less than last fiscal year.
State law since 1999 has required cities with airport authorities to collect taxes for both. Their combined tax rate is limited to 50 cents per $100, not counting taxes for bond repayments and limited other types of spending.
North Platte property owners in 2021-22 will face a combined city-airport rate of almost 51.1 cents per $100, counting lid exceptions. The combined rate peaked at 58.3 cents per $100 in 2007-08.
The resolution to approve extra spending authority dealt with the other part of the lid package the Legislature imposed on local governments in 1996.
The city’s authority to spend money raised from several types of income — notably sales and property taxes — cannot grow by more than 2.5% a year under the budget lid.
Council members, however, can vote each year to raise that “base” by up to 3.5% — a step they hadn’t been asked to take in several years.
By contrast, Lincoln County commissioners had routinely claimed the county’s extra 1% before voting 2-1 Aug. 23 not to do so for 2021-22.
Bond repayments don’t count against the budget lid, and spending tied to interlocal agreements doesn’t, either, said city Finance Director Dawn Miller.
She said the state lid impacts about two-thirds of the general fund. ML&W — a self-supporting “enterprise fund” — and the other city funds aren’t affected because their income comes from different sources.
Approving the extra 1% of spending authority changed nothing in the newly adopted city budget. It already was built to fit under the regular 2.5% lid, said Miller and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.
But approving the full 3.5% means the city’s “unused budget authority” — money it didn’t spend this year but could in future years — will be slightly higher in 2022-23 than otherwise, they said.
That will give the city more flexibility, Kibbon added, if it has to expand its services to accommodate major economic projects such as Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed meatpacking plant.
The city’s auditing firm has urged council members to secure its full spending power under the budget lids even if they don’t use it all, said Councilman Ty Lucas.
“I think their suggestion is, ‘Why wouldn’t you do this?’” he said.
Kibbon and Mayor Brandon Kelliher said they don’t consider taking the extra 1% as a license to spend.
“Historically, our community has exercised its spending authority conservatively,” Kelliher said.
It’d be unfortunate, Council President Jim Nisley said, if the city needed to access money in its coffers — such as the past year’s sales-tax windfalls — and be unable to do so because of lid constraints.
He suggested the Legislature might look on such unused income as a reason to cut North Platte’s state support in other areas. “I believe we can control our destiny,” he said.