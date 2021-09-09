North Platte City Council passes budget with unanimous approval

The resolution to approve extra spending authority dealt with the other part of the lid package the Legislature imposed on local governments in 1996.

The city’s authority to spend money raised from several types of income — notably sales and property taxes — cannot grow by more than 2.5% a year under the budget lid.

Council members, however, can vote each year to raise that “base” by up to 3.5% — a step they hadn’t been asked to take in several years.

By contrast, Lincoln County commissioners had routinely claimed the county’s extra 1% before voting 2-1 Aug. 23 not to do so for 2021-22.

Bond repayments don’t count against the budget lid, and spending tied to interlocal agreements doesn’t, either, said city Finance Director Dawn Miller.

She said the state lid impacts about two-thirds of the general fund. ML&W — a self-supporting “enterprise fund” — and the other city funds aren’t affected because their income comes from different sources.

Approving the extra 1% of spending authority changed nothing in the newly adopted city budget. It already was built to fit under the regular 2.5% lid, said Miller and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.