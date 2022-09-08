North Platte City Council quickly passes 2022-23 city budget

City Council members adopted North Platte’s $184.7 million 2022-23 city budget without changes Thursday during a quick special meeting.

The council also passed five related budget items during the 15-minute session, including inflation-triggered electric, water and sewer rate increases of 3.65% apiece.

No members of the public spoke at Tuesday evening’s annual budget hearing, setting the stage for the council’s 8-0 vote two nights later.

Neither city officials nor the council made changes to the budget document after its Aug. 23 public release.

Though authorized spending in all city funds will be 35.1% higher next year, the $34.6 million general-fund budget is only 5.5% above the total for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.

The new budget will seek $7.65 million in property taxes, 6.8% higher than in 2021-22. But the city’s projected tax rate will fall 0.7%, from 44.2 cents to 43.9 cents per $100 of taxable value, because of a substantial citywide valuation boost of 7.6%.

Council members will consider their 2022-23 property tax resolution Oct. 4, a week after a new joint public hearing mandated for some cities, counties, school districts and community colleges under a newly effective state law.

The only “no” vote Thursday was cast by Councilwoman Donna Tryon on exercising the city’s legal option to raise its authority to spend money from “restricted funds” by 3.5% instead of 2.5%. Property and sales taxes are the largest such funds.

The rate increases for North Platte’s electric, water and sewer customers were the first since 2017, City Administrator Layne Groseth told the council.

Inflation was the principal reason for the increases, he said, since Nebraska Public Power District didn’t raise the rate it charges Municipal Light & Water to buy electricity to distribute citywide.

“NPPD has told us our rates will not increase in this year’s period,” Groseth said in answering a question from Councilman Ed Rieker.

But he added that the Columbus-based power district has signaled rate increases could be a year or two away as NPPD works toward its goal of “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050.

Residents with a combined monthly ML&W bill of $150 will see that bill go up by $7, Groseth said.

Besides the new utility rates, council members also adopted the city’s new salary schedule for 2022-23.

All of Thursday’s measures except the one on “restricted funds” budget authority were enacted as ordinances. The council each time waived the usual requirement of three rounds of voting.