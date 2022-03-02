North Platte City Council seeks input on short-term, long-term road plans

For the most part, the short-term section of North Platte’s next one- and six-year road plan consists of wrapping up projects laid out in the last version a year ago.

Widening of North Lakeview Boulevard from West A to Front streets tops the one-year projects on the 2021-22 plan, which will receive a public hearing Tuesday.

Contractors will start this month or in April on that job and several repaving projects envisioned in the 2020-21 road plan, said City Engineer Brent Burklund.

Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts about the city’s short-term and long-term street needs at the 5:30 p.m. session in the City Hall council chambers, 211 W. Third St.

City Council members will vote on the plan’s final draft March 15, Burklund said. The state requires the document be updated each year as a condition of receiving state highway funds toward local projects.

But it’s also “good to communicate to the public what’s going on,” he said.

City maps accompanying this story, which also will be displayed at Thursday’s hearing, show projects finished during 2021 in green as well as planned 2022 projects in red.

Burklund said the finished projects have to be shown because the city’s one- and six-year road plan corresponds to its state-mandated Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 fiscal year. Counties follow the state’s own July 1 to June 30 fiscal year.

Paulsen Inc. of Cozad expects to start widening Lakeview once weather permits, Burklund said. It should be finished in July.

The council Dec. 7 accepted Paulsen’s $1.485 million low bid for the work. Members approved the Lakeview upgrade in January 2020 in connection with DP Development Inc.’s Victory Village apartment-commercial project.

The plan’s short-term portion also includes the extension of Sunrise Drive between U.S. Highway 83 and South Willow Street to provide another highway entrance to North Platte Community College’s South Campus.

Mid-Plains Community College is covering the entire $1 million cost, Burklund said, but the project has to appear on the city’s plan.

Paulsen also will build the Sunrise extension, which starts at the street enters and leaves Menards at U.S. 83.

Burklund said residents also can expect asphalt resurfacing to start on 14 city streets as weather permits.

The council approved that work last March as part of a first-ever “street maintenance plan” that saw seal-coat work completed on five other stretches of streets during 2021.

Burklund said the timing of the asphalt projects and Lakeview work was impacted by delays contractors faced in getting construction materials due to COVID-19.

Western Engineering Inc. expects to complete the street overlay projects during May, he said. “For their crews, we’re first in line to do those projects.”

The resurfacing work will cover long stretches of West Front and West and East B streets, as well as East Fourth Street bordering downtown.

Other segments include parts of East Second and Sixth streets; South Oak Street from B to Philip Avenue; South Bare Avenue north of Philip and two short residential streets nearby; much of West William Avenue east of Buffalo Bill Avenue; East Francis and Leota streets on both sides of Walmart; West Eugene Avenue from U.S. 83 to Willow; and East Walker Road from the D&N Event Center to the Nebraska Public Power District Canal.

The street maintenance plan also calls for 2022 seal coating on Walker from the canal to Newberry Access and Halligan Drive between the two Interstate 80 exits.

The one-year plan retains its previous edition’s call for design work to prepare for reconstruction of West Ninth Street between North Sherman Avenue and Buffalo Bill.

Burklund said the city hopes to obtain federal funds through Congress’ fall 2021 infrastructure bill for the actual rebuilding. The Federal Highway Administration hasn’t finalized its application process, he said.

The city plans to tap North Platte’s share of federal COVID-19 aid to replace aged water mains along West Ninth from U.S. 83 to Buffalo Bill, he said.

Finally, the 2021-22’s plan’s short-term map reflects the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s design work toward rebuilding the U.S. 83 “ones” on South Jeffers and Dewey streets.

Council members Feb. 15 approved agreements with NDOT for rebuilding Jeffers from First to Leota streets.

Work on that section is expected to start in May 2023 and include replacement of a beat-up 240-foot-long stretch of West Francis Street from Jeffers to past the Raising Cane’s restaurant.

Reconstruction of a similar length of South Dewey is projected for 2026-27 in NDOT’s own highway plans.

