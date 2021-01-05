North Platte City Council sets April 15 as termination date for health department agreement

North Platte’s nine-month-old “memorandum of understanding” with the West Central District Health Department will officially expire April 15, the City Council agreed Tuesday.
Members voted 8-0 to authorize Mayor Brandon Kelliher to set that as the termination date as he and district health officials negotiate a replacement accord.
Tuesday’s vote, the highlight of a quick 10-minute council meeting, follows up a 7-0 council decision Dec. 15 to authorize Kelliher to “renegotiate the terms of and/or terminate” the deal the previous council approved on April 7, 2020.
Passed soon after Gov. Pete Ricketts imposed strict gathering limits early in the COVID-19 pandemic, it said the city “agrees to give control” of enforcing health regulations to the six-county WCDHD.
City officials performed similar duties through a Board of Health from its 1897 founding until the board was allowed to go dormant in the early 1970s, long before WCDHD was founded two decades ago.
City code and state laws still refer to city boards of health, despite a different state statute saying “the local public health department ... shall make and enforce regulations to prevent the introduction and spread of contagious, infectious, and malignant diseases in the county or counties under its jurisdiction.”
The current one-year memorandum of understanding was set to renew automatically unless either the city or WCDHD served notice by Wednesday of its decision to cancel, Kelliher said.
He scheduled Tuesday’s vote to follow up a request by Councilwoman Donna Tryon for a more specific council vote if needed, he said in answering a question by Councilman Ty Lucas.
Councilman Ed Rieker asked that Terry Waite, the city’s chief legal counsel, report on the degree to which the city has any control “over the health of our community” in state law as compared with WCDHD.
Kelliher said he’ll ask Waite to research the matter and report at a future council meeting.
Council members also made the following appointments to city positions as part of a nine-item “consent agenda”:
» North Platte physician Dr. Shawn Murdock as the new city physician. He succeeds the late Dr. Leland Lamberty, who died Sept. 12 of COVID-19 complications.
Murdock, who also practices at Midlands Family Medicine, will perform duties such as physical examinations for police officers and some other city employees.
» Former City Councilman Andrew Lee as an alternate member of the city Board of Adjustment. He succeeds Kelliher’s wife, Terri Burchell, as alternate adjustment board member.
» Sky Seery, Lewys Carlini and Lee as Library Advisory Board members. Lee, who fills an open seat, represented the council on the panel until his council term expired Dec. 1. Seery and Carlini were reappointed.
» Councilman Ed Rieker as the council’s representative on the board of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. He replaces Glenn Petersen, who retired from the council Dec. 1.
» New Councilman Brad Garrick as council representative on the board of the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center. He replaces Jim Backenstose, who served until his council term ended Dec. 1.
