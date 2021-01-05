North Platte City Council sets April 15 as termination date for health department agreement

The current one-year memorandum of understanding was set to renew automatically unless either the city or WCDHD served notice by Wednesday of its decision to cancel, Kelliher said.

He scheduled Tuesday’s vote to follow up a request by Councilwoman Donna Tryon for a more specific council vote if needed, he said in answering a question by Councilman Ty Lucas.

Councilman Ed Rieker asked that Terry Waite, the city’s chief legal counsel, report on the degree to which the city has any control “over the health of our community” in state law as compared with WCDHD.

Kelliher said he’ll ask Waite to research the matter and report at a future council meeting.

Council members also made the following appointments to city positions as part of a nine-item “consent agenda”:

» North Platte physician Dr. Shawn Murdock as the new city physician. He succeeds the late Dr. Leland Lamberty, who died Sept. 12 of COVID-19 complications.

Murdock, who also practices at Midlands Family Medicine, will perform duties such as physical examinations for police officers and some other city employees.