North Platte City Council to appoint new library director, agree to share costs for street project

Non-annexation highlights of Tuesday’s North Platte City Council agenda include appointing a new library director and agreeing to share costs for the next stage of Jeffers Street reconstruction.
Council members will be asked to confirm Sky Seery of North Platte as the successor to Library Director Cecelia Lawrence, who retired Feb. 4.
Lawrence, who had held the post since March 1995, announced her retirement plans in April 2021.
Seery, then North Platte High School’s library director, was hired last June as Lawrence’s successor-designate. She previously worked for the city library and served on its advisory and foundation boards.
Seery’s appointment as full-time director would be retroactive to Feb. 5 if the council approves, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said in a council memorandum.
In separate items, the council will be asked to approve agreements with the Nebraska Department of Transportation and create a city “street improvement district” to rebuild South Jeffers from First to Leota streets.
The two-stage, $9.4 million project would start construction in spring 2023 and be done that fall or in early 2024, NDOT District 6 Engineer Gary Thayer has said.
The Jeffers work covers the southbound one-way lanes of U.S. Highway 83 north of the South Platte River.
Reconstruction of a similar length of South Dewey Street, which carries the northbound lanes, is projected for 2026-27.
The state would do the work and pay about 65% of the construction costs, with the city paying $3.7 million for the other 35%.
Besides rebuilding South Jeffers itself, the proposed NDOT agreement says, the state would rebuild the first 240 feet of West Francis Street past Jeffers at the city’s cost.
Concrete decay and breakup on that much-traveled segment of Francis was featured in The Telegraph’s fall 2019 “Flatrock Fix-Its” series. The street continues west past Great Plains Health and Adams Middle School.
The city plans to rebuild aging water and sewer lines under Jeffers and relocate them to underneath its sidewalk to the street’s east in connection with its reconstruction.
But City Administrator Matthew Kibbon will recommend Tuesday that the council reject the lone $2.52 million bid from Myers Construction of Broken Bow to install a wider water main. It would be rebid in the future, he said in a memorandum.
In other business, the council will:
» Decide whether to accept “certificates of completion” for the replacement of eight traffic signals on state highways in the city and the extension of water service 450 feet south of West Ninth Street along North Carr Avenue.
NDOT and the city shared costs of updating the traffic lights at several locations along U.S. 83 and 30.
The council will sit as the city’s board of equalization March 1 to assess costs of the North Carr water project.
» Hold third and final votes on ordinances to sell city-owned land at 1300 and 1320 Prospect Drive to Pat Clinch LLC and to rezone land at 4321 and 4421 S. Willow St. to R-1 residential.