North Platte City Council to consider adding streets to emergency snow route

Several streets would be added to North Platte’s list of emergency snow routes under an updated list that the City Council will consider Tuesday.

Council members also will consider buying a used street sweeper and handle other routine items during their first regular meeting of the new 2021-22 fiscal year.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

A proposed resolution updating the city’s snow-route list seeks to ensure that most areas of North Platte are within three blocks of a snow route, Public Service Director Layne Groseth said in a memorandum.

No snow routes that were in place last winter are being deleted. The changes either add streets or extend existing snow routes where the distance was greater than three blocks, Groseth said.

All-new snow routes are as follows:

» East Ninth Street: Poplar to Jeffers streets.

» East 16th Street: Silber Street to Bryan Avenue.

» West 21st Street: Dodge Street to Buffalo Bill Avenue.

» North Silber Street: 12th to 16th streets.