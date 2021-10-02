North Platte City Council to consider adding streets to emergency snow routes

Several streets would be added to North Platte’s list of emergency snow routes under an updated list that the City Council will consider Tuesday.
Council members also will consider buying a used street sweeper and handle other routine items during their first regular meeting of the new 2021-22 fiscal year.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
A proposed resolution updating the city’s snow-route list seeks to ensure that most areas of North Platte are within three blocks of a snow route, Public Service Director Layne Groseth said in a memorandum.
No snow routes that were in place last winter are being deleted. The changes either add streets or extend existing snow routes where the distance was greater than three blocks, Groseth said.
All-new snow routes are as follows:
» East Ninth Street: Poplar to Jeffers streets.
» East 16th Street: Silber Street to Bryan Avenue.
» West 21st Street: Dodge Street to Buffalo Bill Avenue.
» North Silber Street: 12th to 16th streets.
» North Hayes Avenue: Rodeo Road to 18th Street.
» West Sunset Drive: Bare to Lakeview avenues.
Snow route extensions are as follows:
» South Willow Street: Holiday Frontage Road to State Farm Road. The snow route’s north end currently is at Walker Road.
» Francis Street: McDonald Road to 300 feet east of South Tabor Avenue. The snow route currently stops on the east just past Poplar Street.
» East Walker Road: U.S. Highway 83 to Newberry Access. The snow route currently runs west from Newberry roughly to a point west of Flying J Travel Plaza.
» Oak Street: West Leota Street to Rodeo Road, interrupted by the Union Pacific tracks. The snow route currently ends at Front Street.
» Lakeview Boulevard: West A Street to Sunset Drive. The snow route currently ends at Philip Avenue.
The snow-route resolution also updates lists of sidewalks involving public properties on which city crews remove the snow.
The resolution’s full text may be found near the end of the council’s Tuesday agenda book. A PDF copy may be called up at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.
Also Tuesday, council members will decide whether to replace a 6-year-old broom street sweeper with an overhauled 2016 sweeper with fewer than 20,000 actual miles.
The used sweeper should cost $26,000 to $33,000 a year over four or five years, depending on the financing agreement, Groseth said. Comparably equipped new machines can cost $295,000 to $315,000.
In other business, the council will:
» Consider an updated “hazard mitigation plan” prepared by the Twin Platte Natural Resources District. The plan, last updated in 2011, keeps the city eligible for federal funding to mitigate natural disasters before and after they occur.
» Decide whether to accept recently completed street and water-line improvements on West Reid Avenue west of South Oak Street.
