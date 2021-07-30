North Platte City Council to consider Sen. Groene's 'microTIF' law

Eight months after its underlying state law took effect, state Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” law will be formally considered Tuesday by the North Platte City Council.

The agenda includes a proposed resolution authorizing the city to offer the partial property-tax refunds for owners of older homes and business buildings who want to repair or replace them.

Groene won 49-0 final legislative approval last August for his Legislative Bill 1021, which applies principles of tax increment financing in its incentives for those who own structures 60 years old or older.

Such properties must be in areas declared “substandard and blighted” for purposes of “regular” TIF under the law’s terms.

Those who apply for microTIF would receive refunds for up to 10 years of property taxes generated by the increase in taxable value from “repair, rehabilitation or replacement” of those structures.

Once they apply to the city and pay a fee of no more than $50, property owners would have up to two years to finish the work. Refunds wouldn’t start until after the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office certifies they had done so.