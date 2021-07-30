North Platte City Council to consider Sen. Groene's 'microTIF' law

Eight months after its underlying state law took effect, state Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” law will be formally considered Tuesday by the North Platte City Council.
The agenda includes a proposed resolution authorizing the city to offer the partial property-tax refunds for owners of older homes and business buildings who want to repair or replace them.
Groene won 49-0 final legislative approval last August for his Legislative Bill 1021, which applies principles of tax increment financing in its incentives for those who own structures 60 years old or older.
Such properties must be in areas declared “substandard and blighted” for purposes of “regular” TIF under the law’s terms.
Those who apply for microTIF would receive refunds for up to 10 years of property taxes generated by the increase in taxable value from “repair, rehabilitation or replacement” of those structures.
Once they apply to the city and pay a fee of no more than $50, property owners would have up to two years to finish the work. Refunds wouldn’t start until after the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office certifies they had done so.
If the council approves Tuesday’s microTIF resolution, 338 homes already in “substandard and blighted” areas and built in 1961 or earlier would be immediately eligible for the program.
City officials were working to enable other interested owners of such homes to receive “substandard and blighted” status just for their property, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said at an April 16 council work session.
Under the microTIF law, post-project taxable values couldn’t exceed $250,000 for a single-family home, $1 million for a multifamily or commercial building or $10 million for a National Register of Historic Places structure.
North Platte has 4,723 homes at least 60 years old, nearly all of which had 2019 taxable values below $250,000.
They account for 58.3% of all homes inside city limits, according to a Telegraph analysis when the microTIF law took effect last November.
In other business Tuesday, the council will:
» Take its annual vote on whether to grant preliminary approval to the North Platte Airport Authority’s 2021-22 property tax request. State law requires for the city and airport taxes to be charged under a single tax-rate lid.
» Hold first-round debate on an ordinance that would sell surplus city property at 921 W. First St. to Dimitrios Tryfonopoulos.
He submitted the high bid of $11,600 during an online auction after the council authorized the property’s sale March 16, according to a council memorandum.