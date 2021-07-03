North Platte City Council to consider zoning change for proposed housing development along Bicentennial

North Platte City Council members Tuesday will consider initial steps toward a new housing development on the city’s east edge.

The council will take up requests by DDM Land Management LLC to alter the city’s land-use map and rezone the northern two-thirds of its 43.13-acre tract north and east of the intersection of South Bicentennial and Philip avenues.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

First-round debate on the needed rezoning ordinance will follow a public hearing on DDM owner Daniel McKeon’s proposal.

The Planning Commission unanimously recommended the land-use and rezoning changes June 22. A formal subdivision plat would be submitted for approval later.

McKeon, a former North Platte resident now living near Amherst, has said he wants to build 100 or more single-family homes and duplexes.

He told the Planning Commission he has attracted several other investors in light of Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed meatpacking plant farther southeast along Newberry Access. Council members have yet to formally take up that project.