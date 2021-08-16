North Platte City Council to decide on conditional use permit that would clear way for 'racino'

North Platte City Council members will decide Tuesday whether to clear the way for a possible horse track and eventual casino on East Walker Road between Interstate 80’s two exits.
Tuesday’s agenda also includes a recommendation for a feasibility study on whether North Platte should reopen the city landfill it closed in 1994 in favor of sending trash to a landfill near Ogallala.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
Council members will vote on a conditional use permit for Prospect Enterprises LLC of North Platte, which would sell the 70-acre-plus site to North Platte Exposition and Racing Inc. of Hastings.
The site, which already has the necessary I-1 light industrial zoning, lies south across I-80 from North Platte Community College’s North Campus.
The city Planning Commission voted 6-0 after a July 27 public hearing to recommend approval of the permit with conditions. Three members were absent.
Council approval would leave the planned racetrack and casino in the hands of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, which must license each separately.
The council isn’t required to hold a public hearing Tuesday, but it’s likely to take public comment, said City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.
North Platte Exposition and Racing wants to build a five-eighths-mile oval racetrack. It would offer quarter horse racing but could add thoroughbred racing if authorized by the state commission.
A 32,000-square-foot casino would be added later under the “racino” petition initiatives approved by Nebraska voters last November.
Company President Brian Becker, whose family has run a one-day annual quarter horse meet at Hastings since 2004, has proposed a similar track and casino outside Gering under the identity of Scottsbluff Exposition and Racing Inc.
Both entities have applied for state horse racing licenses, but neither will appear on the commission’s next agenda Sept. 21, Executive Director Tom Sage said Monday.
Becker and his partners told the Planning Commission July 27 that they would start with a single quarter horse racing day at North Platte. They hope to build up to 30 racing days there, at Gering and at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings, they said.
They’re counting on revenue from the casinos they want to build at all three locations to provide financial support and offer higher purses to make the horse tracks self-sustaining, they said.
The proposed casino would have 650 electronic games, 10 table games and areas for betting on sports events and simulcast races from other tracks. A restaurant, bar and gift shop also would be included.
The North Platte and Gering gaming projects would be developed with help from Global Gaming Solutions LLC, owned by the Chickasaw Tribe of Oklahoma. It runs tracks and casinos in Oklahoma and Texas.
Planning Commission members recommended that the council require a formal development agreement with North Platte Exposition and Racing. It would spell out needed road, street and utility improvements and who would pay for them.
The firm also would have to finish construction within two years under the planning panel’s conditions.
In other business, council members will decide whether to approve an $8,950 feasibility study by Olsson Associates on whether reopening the long-closed landfill near Lake Maloney makes fiscal sense.
Founded in the mid-1970s, the landfill operated for 20 years. It was shut down after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the early 1990s imposed more stringent environmental controls on operating existing landfills or starting new ones.
Rather than keep operating under the EPA’s Subtitle D regulations, city leaders began sending North Platte’s trash to the privately operated J Bar J landfill south of Ogallala. The transfer station at the 1970s landfill has kept operating to this day.
Kibbon said it’s not a question of available space at J Bar J, which “has capacity to continue in operation for the next 70 years.”
But he said North Platte spends about $1 million a year to run trucks some 60 miles one way to J Bar J.
Other area towns bring their garbage to North Platte’s transfer station, which in turn ships it to the Ogallala-area landfill, he added.
Reopening the old landfill, even with the costs Subtitle D would impose, could cut down the city’s sanitation costs while bringing in money from those neighboring towns, Kibbon said.
“When we consider the cost we’re spending right now, we’re doing the (feasibility) study because I think there’s a good chance this could work,” he said.
Also Tuesday, the council will:
» Hold second-round debate on an ordinance to sell the site of a capped city water well at 921 W. First St. to Dimitrios Tryfonopoulos. Council members gave the measure first-round approval July 20.
» Consider opening talks with Professional Financial Advisors LLC to provide retirement-plan services to the city.
» Decide whether to ratify Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s nomination of former City Councilman Jim Backenstose to succeed the outgoing Marcene Franzen on the Board of Adjustment.
Backenstose’s nomination is part of a three-item “consent agenda,” which will be considered with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.