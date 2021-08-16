North Platte City Council to decide on conditional use permit that would clear way for 'racino'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The North Platte and Gering gaming projects would be developed with help from Global Gaming Solutions LLC, owned by the Chickasaw Tribe of Oklahoma. It runs tracks and casinos in Oklahoma and Texas.

Planning Commission members recommended that the council require a formal development agreement with North Platte Exposition and Racing. It would spell out needed road, street and utility improvements and who would pay for them.

The firm also would have to finish construction within two years under the planning panel’s conditions.

In other business, council members will decide whether to approve an $8,950 feasibility study by Olsson Associates on whether reopening the long-closed landfill near Lake Maloney makes fiscal sense.

Founded in the mid-1970s, the landfill operated for 20 years. It was shut down after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the early 1990s imposed more stringent environmental controls on operating existing landfills or starting new ones.

Rather than keep operating under the EPA’s Subtitle D regulations, city leaders began sending North Platte’s trash to the privately operated J Bar J landfill south of Ogallala. The transfer station at the 1970s landfill has kept operating to this day.