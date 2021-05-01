North Platte City Council to decide on QGF loan and 'enhanced employment area' designation for mall redevelopment

The North Platte City Council’s three agenda items related to Platte River Mall are set later in Tuesday night’s 17-item meeting agenda.
The council will convent at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
A four-item “consent agenda” and a half-dozen items dealing with redemption and refunding of existing city bonds will precede the first mall-related agenda item.
Council members will vote first on Rev Development LLC’s request for a two-stage, $1 million forgivable Quality Growth Fund loan. It would help recast the main mall’s exteriors as it’s converted into a forward-facing strip mall.
If the council approves the QGF loan, Rev would receive $300,000 toward that task in August and the other $700,000 in May 2022.
Mall co-owner Mike Works has said Rev would apply glass, stone and higher-end architectural features on the mall’s new entrances and storefronts.
The loan from QGF’s reserved city sales taxes would be forgiven if Rev adds $30 million of new mall development within three years.
Council members’ vote on the loan will be followed by a public hearing and first-round debate on an ordinance declaring the 28-acre mall complex an “enhanced employment area.”
That’s a necessary step toward the part of Rev’s $74.95 million redevelopment plan that seeks to gradually recover $7.51 million in infrastructure costs from a temporary, 1.95% EEA tax on mall purchases.
Rev hopes to recoup up to another $8.12 million of infrastructure through tax increment financing. That question won’t be addressed until the full redevelopment plan itself faces a public hearing and council vote May 18.
Though the full mall plan will require only a single council vote, the ordinance declaring the mall an EEA needs up to three “yes” votes like other city ordinances. A final vote likely would take place June 1.
Councilman Ty Lucas, a NebraskaLand National Bank vice president, is expected to continue skipping votes on all mall-related items. His bank is one of Rev’s project partners.
Initial council debate on the EEA ordinance will be followed by a third and final vote on an ordinance consolidating the mall’s zoning into a single “planned business district.”
In other business Tuesday, the council will:
» Take final votes on ordinances to adopt lighting standards for parking lots and grant H-1 hospital zoning to the former First Assembly of God church building and associated property near West Philip Avenue and South Oak Street.
» Consider a resolution changing parking zones in five locations, led by a request by Lincoln Elementary School to change its student loading zones.
The measure would erase Lincoln’s West 10th Street loading zone and shorten zones on West Ninth Street and North Vine Street. All are 15-minute loading zones between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on school days.