North Platte City Council to decide on QGF loan, TIF and 'enhanced employment area' designation for mall redevelopment

That’s a necessary step toward the part of Rev’s $74.95 million redevelopment plan that seeks to gradually recover $7.51 million in infrastructure costs from a temporary, 1.95% EEA tax on mall purchases.

Rev hopes to recoup up to another $8.12 million of infrastructure through tax increment financing. That question won’t be addressed until the full redevelopment plan itself faces a public hearing and council vote May 18.

Though the full mall plan will require only a single council vote, the ordinance declaring the mall an EEA needs up to three “yes” votes like other city ordinances. A final vote likely would take place June 1.

Councilman Ty Lucas, a NebraskaLand National Bank vice president, is expected to continue skipping votes on all mall-related items. His bank is one of Rev’s project partners.

Initial council debate on the EEA ordinance will be followed by a third and final vote on an ordinance consolidating the mall’s zoning into a single “planned business district.”

In other business Tuesday, the council will: