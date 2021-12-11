North Platte City Council to discuss annexing Lee Bird Field at nonvoting work session

Plans call for the Planning Commission to consider an annexation ordinance Jan. 25, with first-round council debate Feb. 15, Kibbon said Friday.

As with other ordinances, council members would have to vote “yes” three times unless they chose to waive one or more readings.

Kibbon said the would-be annexation is narrower north to south between the east city limits and Lee Bird than what was discussed a year ago.

State law says territory added to a city or village — whether it or property owners initiate an annexation — must at least partly border the existing limits.

The annexation area would start north of East Fourth Street and east of Bicentennial Avenue. Orscheln Farm & Home sits inside city limits on that side.

From there, the annexation area would run east between East Fourth/U.S. Highway 30 and the U.P. tracks until it reaches the airport property.

Other than Lee Bird itself, Kibbon said, only the Croell Inc. ready-mix plant east of Newberry Access would be included in the annexation area south of U.S. 30.