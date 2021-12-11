North Platte City Council to discuss annexing Lee Bird Field at nonvoting work session

North Platte’s airport was founded in 1919. It became city property in 1929. But it never has been inside city limits.
City Council members will discuss changing that Tuesday during a nonvoting “work session” on a proposal to annex Lee Bird Field and some connecting land early in 2022.
No residences would be included in the annexation, which would open the door to possible tax increment financing for new Trego-Dugan Aviation offices, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said.
The session will start at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. For online access, visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.
The council, which hasn’t initiated an annexation move in years, last discussed bringing the North Platte Regional Airport into city limits on Nov. 18, 2020.
Members then adopted a nonbinding annexation priority map that identified both the airport and the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard among areas that could be annexed sooner than others.
Bailey Yard’s status isn’t officially part of Tuesday’s work session agenda, which focuses on annexing the airport.
Plans call for the Planning Commission to consider an annexation ordinance Jan. 25, with first-round council debate Feb. 15, Kibbon said Friday.
As with other ordinances, council members would have to vote “yes” three times unless they chose to waive one or more readings.
Kibbon said the would-be annexation is narrower north to south between the east city limits and Lee Bird than what was discussed a year ago.
State law says territory added to a city or village — whether it or property owners initiate an annexation — must at least partly border the existing limits.
The annexation area would start north of East Fourth Street and east of Bicentennial Avenue. Orscheln Farm & Home sits inside city limits on that side.
From there, the annexation area would run east between East Fourth/U.S. Highway 30 and the U.P. tracks until it reaches the airport property.
Other than Lee Bird itself, Kibbon said, only the Croell Inc. ready-mix plant east of Newberry Access would be included in the annexation area south of U.S. 30.
He said the 41.35 acres owned by Mallard Paradise Hunt Club would stay outside city limits. “We knew if we impacted anybody’s property (now) used for recreational purposes, we would be challenged to have a successful annexation.”
Council talks about an airport annexation in 2020 also had looked at bringing in land between the U.P. tracks and the U.S. 30 bypass on East 12th Street.
Members downgraded that area to a longer-term priority after business owners there objected to implications for their local or state tax bills.
Kibbon said the inclusion of new Trego-Dugan offices in a proposed 20-year Lee Bird master plan has emerged as a major factor in extending city limits to the airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting its final review of the plan, which also envisions a new airport terminal between the late 2020s and 2040 if boardings keep growing. Federal funds financed the master plan’s entire cost.
Trego-Dugan, the airport’s North Platte-born“fixed base operator,” focuses on serving private “general aviation” aircraft at Lee Bird but has grown to employ 1,800 people in 42 U.S. cities.
It has hangars on both sides of the current 1952 terminal, but its main offices are attached to the physically ailing east hangar believed to be the airport’s oldest permanent structure.
The master plan calls for building new Trego-Dugan offices and additional hangars west of the 1952 terminal, between the main Lee Bird runway and the National Weather Service office.
“By annexing that (airport) property, it would then be eligible for tax increment financing” should Trego-Dugan seek it, Kibbon said.
Lee Bird also would have to be declared “substandard and blighted” for TIF eligibility. One of several factors to be judged under state law involves the percentage of buildings 40 years old or older.
Bringing the airport inside city limits, Kibbon said, would better enable the city to assist with tearing down the aged east hangar for other future development.
Though the city owns the land, the separately elected North Platte Airport Authority manages the facilities. City and airport property taxes must be collected together under state law.
State law forbids annexations in election years that would require redrawing city election districts. That wouldn’t apply this time because no residences sit inside the annexation area, Kibbon said.
No new infrastructure would be required, because the airport already has city services, said Kibbon and Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt.
The five-member Airport Authority board has expressed its support for bringing Lee Bird into the city, Seafeldt said Friday.
“We’re definitely in agreement and are excited” about it, he said. “We don’t see any negative aspect of going through this process.”
Community leaders first identified the airport site — then an open hay meadow along the North Platte River — for pilots in an October 1919 cross-country air race.
The U.S. Post Office Department chose the site a year later for one of its transcontinental airmail stations. Business leaders incorporated the North Platte Air Terminal Co. in October 1920, a month after the first airmail plane landed.
City voters approved a $19,000 bond issue in 1929 to buy the airfield. It was expanded in 1941 and named for U.S. Army Lt. Lee Bird of North Platte, killed in a Texas training crash on Dec. 6, 1918.