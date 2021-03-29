North Platte City Council to discuss, but not vote on, planned processing plant

The North Platte City Council will hold a nonvoting work session Thursday in advance of its first official votes next week related to the proposed Sustainable Beef LLC beef processing plant.

Discussion of the project is the only agenda item for the work session, which will start at 5 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Project and community leaders on March 18 announced Nebraska-founded Sustainable Beef’s plans for an 875-employee plant.

Company officials say it would cost nearly $300 million to build and process up to 400,000 cattle a year subscribed by western and central Nebraska cattle growers, who would share in the plant’s profits.

The plant would be built on a currently city-owned retired sewer lagoon on the east side of Newberry Access, just south of North Platte’s current wastewater treatment plant.

The council plans a public hearing and vote April 6 on whether to declare the proposed site and other land on Newberry’s east side from Interstate 80 to nearly U.S. Highway 30 eligible for tax increment financing.