North Platte City Council to discuss, but not vote on, planned processing plant
North Platte City Council to discuss, but not vote on, planned processing plant

City leaders cheer Sustainable Beef LLC’s plan to open 875-job meatpacking plant along Newberry Access

A former sewer lagoon just south of North Platte’s Newberry Access wastewater treatment plant would be the site of a nearly $300 million modern beef processing plant announced Thursday. Paulsen Inc.’s storage-tank facility near Newberry (Nebraska Highway L-56G) can be seen in the background to the southwest. The water seen here came from last weekend’s rains. Sustainable Beef LLC will have to raise the site 4 to 5 feet as part of construction, which could begin this fall, said CEO David Briggs of Alliance. About 400,000 head of subscribed cattle a year would be slaughtered at the plant, which Briggs expects would employ 875 people.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

The North Platte City Council will hold a nonvoting work session Thursday in advance of its first official votes next week related to the proposed Sustainable Beef LLC beef processing plant.

Discussion of the project is the only agenda item for the work session, which will start at 5 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Project and community leaders on March 18 announced Nebraska-founded Sustainable Beef’s plans for an 875-employee plant.

Company officials say it would cost nearly $300 million to build and process up to 400,000 cattle a year subscribed by western and central Nebraska cattle growers, who would share in the plant’s profits.

The plant would be built on a currently city-owned retired sewer lagoon on the east side of Newberry Access, just south of North Platte’s current wastewater treatment plant.

The council plans a public hearing and vote April 6 on whether to declare the proposed site and other land on Newberry’s east side from Interstate 80 to nearly U.S. Highway 30 eligible for tax increment financing.

If that’s approved next week, a formal TIF proposal from Sustainable Beef — which would seek the chance to recoup at least some costs of raising the dried-up lagoon 4 to 5 feet — would follow in coming weeks.

Council members also face a future vote on whether to sell the old lagoon to Sustainable Beef for the processing plant.

TIF sets aside taxes collected from any increase in a property’s taxable value for up to 15 years to offset eligible infrastructure costs.

No taxes currently are collected on the retired lagoon, which is tax-exempt because it’s owned by the city.

Sustainable Beef also would have to obtain a city building permit and any other permissions from government agencies.

The plant could open in 2023 if construction can start this fall, its officials say.

Residents share opinions on meatpacking plant

