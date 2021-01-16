North Platte City Council to discuss conditional use permit for cell phone tower on West A near high school

In a letter to the city, the North Platte school district, which permitted a Verizon Wireless tower to be installed at the football field in 2012, said it has “some reservations” about the nearness of Viaero’s would-be tower.

Riha told the Planning Commission Viaero plans to install the tower as an “aesthetic pole” to fit in better with the neighborhood.

He added that Viaero is willing to install a privacy fence around the tower and doesn’t need a light or security camera. Planning Commission members turned all three statements into conditions for the permit.

Members of the North Platte Pickle Ball Club will give a 10-minute presentation in connection with asking the council to approve up to $8,000 in Newburn Fund help in building their Memorial Park courts.

The fund had $310,647 available as of Jan. 5 to spend on various parks and recreation projects, according to a city report.

Voters decided in 1990 that only accumulated interest income could be spent from the bequest for park projects left by the late John Newburn in 1987.

In other business, the council will: