North Platte City Council to discuss conditional use permit for cell phone tower on West A near high school

North Platte City Council members Tuesday will decide whether to approve a Viaero Wireless cell phone tower near North Platte High School and spend Newburn Fund interest to help build pickleball courts at Memorial Park.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber in City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Council members will take up the Planning Commission’s 6-1 recommendation Dec. 22 to grant Viaero a conditional use permit for a 60-foot-tall tower at the former Jazzercise building at 1220 West A St.
The cellular provider plans to buy the building from owners Sheridan and Collette Sauer, site acquisition manager Chris Riha told the Planning Commission last month.
It likely will hold electrical equipment for the tower but also could be leased out or used as a Viaero retail store, Riha said.
Some homeowners near the site opposed the cell tower in person and by letter, citing potential health issues from radiation and other possible negative impacts on their property values.
Planning Administrator Judy Clark said the federal Telecommunications Act of 1996 forbids cities from denying permission for cell towers based solely on potential health effects.
The former Jazzercise building, across West A from NPHS’ Bauer Field, itself has B-1 “neighborhood commercial” zoning.
In a letter to the city, the North Platte school district, which permitted a Verizon Wireless tower to be installed at the football field in 2012, said it has “some reservations” about the nearness of Viaero’s would-be tower.
Riha told the Planning Commission Viaero plans to install the tower as an “aesthetic pole” to fit in better with the neighborhood.
He added that Viaero is willing to install a privacy fence around the tower and doesn’t need a light or security camera. Planning Commission members turned all three statements into conditions for the permit.
Members of the North Platte Pickle Ball Club will give a 10-minute presentation in connection with asking the council to approve up to $8,000 in Newburn Fund help in building their Memorial Park courts.
The fund had $310,647 available as of Jan. 5 to spend on various parks and recreation projects, according to a city report.
Voters decided in 1990 that only accumulated interest income could be spent from the bequest for park projects left by the late John Newburn in 1987.
In other business, the council will:
» Choose its 2021 council president, who fills in at city functions and in presiding over council meetings when the mayor is absent.
Their vote was postponed from Dec. 15 while Jim Nisley, who has held the presidency since 2018, recovered from a recent surgery.
» Vote on a proposed land-use amendment and hold first-round debate on a rezoning ordinance for three properties near West Front Street and Grant Avenue.
Kirk and Tyann Nansel want to rezone rental homes at 614 and 617 N. Grant and a vacant lot at 619 N. Grant to I-1 light industrial, matching a lot the couple already owns at 620 N. Grant.
Kirk Nansel told the Planning Commission Dec. 22 that the rezoning’s immediate purpose is to let him keep a temporary storage container on the lot at 619 N. Grant. He and his wife might redevelop the rental lots later, he said.
Amending the city’s land-use map to allow the zoning change takes only one council vote. The rezoning ordinance requires three “yes” votes unless council members vote to waive one or two rounds of debate.
» Decide whether to provide $27,400 in matching funds for a proposed Fire Department federal grant application to replace “turnout gear” for all the department’s paid and volunteer firefighters.
The Federal Emergency Management Association’s Assistance to Firefighters program would provide 90% of the $274,000 replacement cost if it approves the grant, according to a city memorandum.