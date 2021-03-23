North Platte City Council to discuss ‘enhanced employment area’ for mall

A presentation on the possibility of declaring the Platte River Mall an “enhanced employment area” has been added to the agenda for Thursday’s nonvoting City Council work session.

Mike Works, co-owner of Rev Development of Lincoln, will discuss how the technique might be used to aid his firm’s plans for redeveloping the 49-year-old mall.

If the mall should be declared an enhanced employment area, state law allows a city to collect a “general business occupation tax” from mall businesses and users dedicated to offsetting redevelopment costs.

Works’ presentation will precede the already scheduled talk by city Finance Director Dawn Miller on North Platte’s financial picture.

The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.