North Platte City Council to discuss 'microTIF' law

North Platte City Council members will discuss state Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” law with the North Platte lawmaker at a nonvoting “work session” Friday.

The 1:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., will be the council’s first formal discussion of microTIF since the law took effect in mid-November.

The 2020 Legislature gave unanimous 49-0 approval in August to the law, which requires the council to pass a resolution to authorize its use in North Platte.

MicroTIF applies principles of tax increment financing to rehabilitation of older homes and business buildings.

A property owner could receive property tax refunds for “repair, rehabilitation or replacement of an existing structure” if it’s at least 60 years old and sits within an area designated “substandard and blighted” for TIF purposes.

If the project is finished within two years, the property owner would have up to 10 years to recover property taxes generated by the increase in taxable value due to their work.