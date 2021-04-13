North Platte City Council to discuss 'microTIF' law

North Platte City Council members will discuss state Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” law with the North Platte lawmaker at a nonvoting “work session” Friday.
The 1:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., will be the council’s first formal discussion of microTIF since the law took effect in mid-November.
The 2020 Legislature gave unanimous 49-0 approval in August to the law, which requires the council to pass a resolution to authorize its use in North Platte.
MicroTIF applies principles of tax increment financing to rehabilitation of older homes and business buildings.
A property owner could receive property tax refunds for “repair, rehabilitation or replacement of an existing structure” if it’s at least 60 years old and sits within an area designated “substandard and blighted” for TIF purposes.
If the project is finished within two years, the property owner would have up to 10 years to recover property taxes generated by the increase in taxable value due to their work.
The microTIF law says the post-project taxable value cannot exceed $250,000 for a single-family home, $1 million for multifamily or commercial buildings or $10 million for buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.
North Platte has 4,723 homes built in 1961 or earlier, 99.5% of which had taxable values below $250,000 in 2019, The Telegraph reported in November.
Of those 4,723 homes, 338 sit within areas already TIF-eligible and also fall below the $250,000 valuation limit. Should the council authorize microTIF, those homes’ owners would have the option to apply for it immediately.
For microTIF to be used elsewhere, the council would have to determine whether other eligible homes or neighborhoods meet the “substandard and blighted” definitions in state law.
That law says no more than 35% of the area of a city North Platte’s size can be eligible for TIF.
The city’s percentage currently sits at 28.8%, though officials have said that could drop if North Platte annexes more land or drops TIF eligibility for land where previous TIF projects have been finished.
