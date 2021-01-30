North Platte City Council to discuss replacement of water mains on Jeffers, Reid

A largely routine North Platte City Council meeting Tuesday will include two proposals for wider water mains in different parts of the city.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Council members will consider separate ordinances for “special water improvement districts,” neither of which would result in special assessments for affected property owners.
One project would replace a 6-inch-wide water main with an 8-inch one along West Reid Avenue between South Oak Street and West Philip Avenue, according to city documents.
The other, which would install a 12-inch-wide main in place of an 8-inch one, would run along South Jeffers Street from West A to Leota streets before curving east and ending at South Dewey Street.
Both existing mains have broken several times, and their replacement with wider ones will precede upcoming street improvement projects, according to council documents.
Council members Aug. 18 approved a $232,369 bid to rebuild the western part of West Reid and North Spruce Street, which connects Reid with West Philip.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has future plans to rebuild North Platte’s “ones” — South Jeffers and South Dewey — north of the South Platte River. The two streets carry U.S. Highway 83.
Also Tuesday, the council will:
» Hold second-round debate on an ordinance to change the zoning of three lots near West Front Street and Grant Avenue to light industrial. The ordinance received initial approval Jan. 19.
» Approve 2019-20 incentive awards totaling $9,000 to 15 volunteer North Platte firefighters under the city’s volunteer Service Award Plan, established by the council in 2001.
» Consider a $46,070 low bid from Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of North Platte for a 2020 Dodge pickup truck as a crew truck for the Water Department.
Janssen’s was one of two bids for the new pickup, which would replace a 2008 Ford pickup with 70,000 miles on it.
The older vehicle either will be kept for emergency use or passed on to the Public Service Department, according to council documents.
» Hold an executive session on personnel or potential litigation matters, if necessary.
» Receive suggestions for future council agenda items under the “Public Agenda Request” category at meeting’s end.