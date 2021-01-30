North Platte City Council to discuss replacement of water mains on Jeffers, Reid

A largely routine North Platte City Council meeting Tuesday will include two proposals for wider water mains in different parts of the city.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

Council members will consider separate ordinances for “special water improvement districts,” neither of which would result in special assessments for affected property owners.

One project would replace a 6-inch-wide water main with an 8-inch one along West Reid Avenue between South Oak Street and West Philip Avenue, according to city documents.

The other, which would install a 12-inch-wide main in place of an 8-inch one, would run along South Jeffers Street from West A to Leota streets before curving east and ending at South Dewey Street.

Both existing mains have broken several times, and their replacement with wider ones will precede upcoming street improvement projects, according to council documents.

Council members Aug. 18 approved a $232,369 bid to rebuild the western part of West Reid and North Spruce Street, which connects Reid with West Philip.